Almost 75,000 children fell ill with ARVI, flu, and COVID-19 in a week: the Ministry of Health reported where the epidemic threshold was exceeded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

From October 13 to 19, 126,758 cases of ARVI were registered in Ukraine, 74,951 of which were in children. COVID-19 was confirmed in 2,593 people, and 16 deaths were recorded during the week.

Almost 75,000 children fell ill with ARVI, flu, and COVID-19 in a week: the Ministry of Health reported where the epidemic threshold was exceeded

From October 13 to 19, 126,758 cases of ARVI were registered in Ukraine, 74,951 of which were in children. COVID-19 was confirmed in 2,593 people, and 16 deaths were recorded during the week. Exceeding the low-level epidemic threshold is observed only in the Zhytomyr region; in other regions, the situation remains stable. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MoH), according to UNN.

Details

The agency reported that from October 13 to 19, doctors registered 126,758 cases of ARVI in the country, 74,951 of which were among children. This is 2.9% less than last week. During the week, 2,985 sick people were hospitalized, including 1,613 children – all receiving the necessary medical care.

During the same week, COVID-19 was confirmed in 2,593 people, and 16 deaths due to complications were registered. According to doctors, the deceased had not received preventive vaccinations against coronavirus infection within the last 12 months.

- the post says.

It is noted that exceeding the low-level epidemic threshold is currently registered in the Zhytomyr region.

In other regions of Ukraine, the situation is stable, with a pre-epidemic level observed.

The circulation of influenza B virus has been registered in the Zaporizhzhia region. The disease caused by the influenza B strain is characterized by a mild course, circulates in closed communities, and has a low pandemic potential, meaning the probability of rapid further spread among the population is relatively low.

In total, since the beginning of the 2024/25 epidemic season from September 29 to October 19, 387,102 people have suffered from respiratory infectious diseases. This is 11.4% more than the same period of the 2024–2025 epidemic season.

Recall

The surge in the incidence of the new coronavirus variant "Frankenstein" in Ukraine passed in August, and it is already losing activity. According to virologist Alla Mironenko, COVID-19 has a seasonal character and does not pose a serious threat.

Vita Zelenetska

Health
Zhytomyr Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine