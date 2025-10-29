More Ukrainians have already suffered from flu, ARVI, and Covid than last year, but now the incidence is falling

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 7400 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 33906 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25767 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 43283 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 26717 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 72184 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 47898 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 46993 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 114219 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 59252 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 80955 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 51928 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 44215 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctionsOctober 29, 08:48 AM • 27563 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 33584 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 33871 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto11:54 AM • 43253 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 33631 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 72167 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 81013 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Pokrovsk
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 1248 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting01:18 PM • 11282 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 44261 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 51974 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 34492 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
Boeing 737 MAX
MIM-104 Patriot

More Ukrainians have already suffered from flu, ARVI, and Covid than last year, but now the incidence is falling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

In Ukraine, since the beginning of the epidemic season, 8.6% more people have suffered from influenza, ARVI, and COVID-19 than last year. In the week from October 20 to 26, the incidence of ARVI decreased by 2.7%, and COVID-19 by a third.

More Ukrainians have already suffered from flu, ARVI, and Covid than last year, but now the incidence is falling

In Ukraine, since the beginning of the epidemic season, 8.6% more people have suffered from influenza, ARVI, and COVID-19 than in the same period last year, but over the week, the trend of decreasing incidence continued – by 2.7%, including a one-third decrease in Covid cases, reported the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, writes UNN.

In the week from October 20 to October 26, 123,364 people fell ill with ARVI, of whom 72,571 were children. No deaths due to influenza and other ARVI, excluding COVID-19, were registered. The incidence of ARVI decreased by 2.7% compared to the previous week.

- reported the PHC.

As noted, in the Zhytomyr region, the low-level epidemic threshold continues to be exceeded, while in other regions of Ukraine, as before, a pre-epidemic level is observed.

"The incidence of COVID-19 also continues to decline: 1797 people fell ill during the week (36.3% less than the week before), and 8 people died due to complications from the disease, all of whom were not vaccinated against COVID-19," the report says.

At the same time, it was indicated that 2928 patients with ARVI were hospitalized, of whom 1542 were children.

"Influenza A virus was detected in Kharkiv in one sample of materials taken from patients for testing for the respiratory group of infections," the PHC noted.

As in previous seasons, influenza A and B viruses are reported to be circulating in Ukraine this year.

Data since the beginning of the ARVI epidemic season

"Since the beginning of the epidemic season on September 29 until October 26, 2025, 510,466 people in Ukraine have suffered from the respiratory group of infectious diseases, which is 8.6% more than in the same period of the 2024-2025 season," the PHC reported.

In Kyiv, the incidence of influenza, ARVI, and COVID-19 has decreased: fewer children are getting sick27.10.25, 16:45 • 4388 views

Julia Shramko

Health
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ukraine
Kharkiv