More Ukrainians have already suffered from flu, ARVI, and Covid than last year, but now the incidence is falling

In Ukraine, since the beginning of the epidemic season, 8.6% more people have suffered from influenza, ARVI, and COVID-19 than in the same period last year, but over the week, the trend of decreasing incidence continued – by 2.7%, including a one-third decrease in Covid cases, reported the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, writes UNN.

In the week from October 20 to October 26, 123,364 people fell ill with ARVI, of whom 72,571 were children. No deaths due to influenza and other ARVI, excluding COVID-19, were registered. The incidence of ARVI decreased by 2.7% compared to the previous week. - reported the PHC.

As noted, in the Zhytomyr region, the low-level epidemic threshold continues to be exceeded, while in other regions of Ukraine, as before, a pre-epidemic level is observed.

"The incidence of COVID-19 also continues to decline: 1797 people fell ill during the week (36.3% less than the week before), and 8 people died due to complications from the disease, all of whom were not vaccinated against COVID-19," the report says.

At the same time, it was indicated that 2928 patients with ARVI were hospitalized, of whom 1542 were children.

"Influenza A virus was detected in Kharkiv in one sample of materials taken from patients for testing for the respiratory group of infections," the PHC noted.

As in previous seasons, influenza A and B viruses are reported to be circulating in Ukraine this year.

Data since the beginning of the ARVI epidemic season

"Since the beginning of the epidemic season on September 29 until October 26, 2025, 510,466 people in Ukraine have suffered from the respiratory group of infectious diseases, which is 8.6% more than in the same period of the 2024-2025 season," the PHC reported.

