Over 800,000 sole proprietors registered through "Diia" in Ukraine - Fedorov

Ukrainians have already registered over 800,000 private enterprises in the form of sole proprietorships (FOP) through the "Diia" portal. The quick registration procedure attracts more and more people willing to try their hand at entrepreneurship. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram.

Details

According to him, FOP is the most common form of doing business in Ukraine for small businesses. And in Diia, it is available in just a few clicks.

800,000+ FOPs registered through "Diia". Fully automated and bureaucracy-free. Just a few checks in registers – and in 2 seconds you are already an entrepreneur. This is the fastest business registration in the world. - wrote Fedorov.

Documents for construction can be submitted through "Diya" - Ministry of Development

Recall

In December 2024, attackers carried out a large-scale cyberattack on Ukrainian state registers. In this regard, services in "Diia" temporarily stopped working. In particular, Ukrainians could not close and open sole proprietorships through the "Diia" portal. After almost a month, the service became available again.

uResidency has been launched in Ukraine: more than 200 applications have already been registered