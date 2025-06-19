$41.630.10
Documents for construction can be submitted through "Diya" - Ministry of Development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

The government has allowed the submission of notifications on the commencement of construction work and the completion of private houses through the "Diya" application.

Documents for construction can be submitted through "Diya" - Ministry of Development

The government has adopted a resolution allowing the submission of notifications on the commencement of construction works and the completion of private house construction through the "Diia" application. This was reported by UNN with a reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

Details

The ministry explained that the new resolution provides for the possibility of sending notifications about the start of construction based on a construction passport, as well as submitting a declaration of the facility's readiness for operation electronically.

This is another step towards the digitalization of the urban planning sector, increasing transparency, and minimizing corruption risks

– the Ministry of Regional Development noted.

It is expected that two services will be available in the "Diia" application:

  • notification of commencement of construction works;
    • submission of a declaration of the facility's readiness for operation.

      The services will cover only those objects with an area not exceeding 500 m², having up to two floors, as well as utility buildings, including garages, summer kitchens, and sheds.

      Private house owners will be able to use two digital services

      – the department stated.

      In addition, users will receive push notifications.

      "Diia" will inform about the successful submission of documents to the Unified State Electronic System in the Field of Construction (EDESCB) and the results of their review for construction services that Ukrainians arrange at Administrative Service Centers (CNAPs) 

      – the Ministry of Regional Development noted.

      Additional

      The Ministry of Regional Development emphasized the importance of the innovation.

      The implementation of services in "Diia" will reduce the influence of the human factor, simplify procedures, and ensure the controllability of processes

      – the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine noted.

      The services are under development. The launch date will be announced later.

      Reference

      The construction services digitalization project is being implemented by the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories in conjunction with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine with the support of the "Digitalization for Growth, Integrity, and Transparency" (UK DIGIT) program, implemented by Eurasia Foundation with funding from the government of Great Britain. The project partner is the East Europe Foundation.

      Andrey Kulik

      Andrey Kulik

      SocietyTechnologies
      Diia (service)
      United Kingdom
      Tesla
