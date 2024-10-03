uResidency has been launched in Ukraine: more than 200 applications have already been registered

The first international digital product uResidency has been launched in Ukraine and more than 200 foreigners have already registered in the program. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

"Starting a sole proprietorship in a few seconds or filing a tax return on a smartphone is a reality for Ukraine and a dream for many other countries. We share our experience in digitalization with the world - we have launched the first international digital product uResidency and are already receiving applications from future residents. In total, 200+ foreigners have registered for the program," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the program allows foreigners to register a turnkey business in Ukraine without having to be physically present here. The conditions for e-residents are among the most favorable in the world: obtaining the status is free of charge, the tax is only 5%, and all reporting is fully automatic.

At the first stage, the program is available for India, Pakistan, Thailand, and Slovenia, and we will expand the list of countries later. We plan to involve 1,000 residents in a year, summarized Fedorov.

