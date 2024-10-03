uResidency has been launched in Ukraine: more than 200 applications have already been registered

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 60128 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102699 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165790 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137187 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142761 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138904 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181642 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112052 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172265 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97856 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109268 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111369 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43394 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50701 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165790 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181642 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172265 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199645 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188607 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141525 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141592 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146318 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137757 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154662 views
uResidency has been launched in Ukraine: more than 200 applications have already been registered

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15028 views

Ukraine has launched uResidency, an international digital product for registering a business by foreigners without a physical presence. The program is available for 4 countries and offers a 5% tax and automatic reporting.

The first international digital product uResidency has been launched in Ukraine and more than 200 foreigners have already registered in the program. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

"Starting a sole proprietorship in a few seconds or filing a tax return on a smartphone is a reality for Ukraine and a dream for many other countries. We share our experience in digitalization with the world - we have launched the first international digital product uResidency and are already receiving applications from future residents. In total, 200+ foreigners have registered for the program," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the program allows foreigners to register a turnkey business in Ukraine without having to be physically present here. The conditions for e-residents are among the most favorable in the world: obtaining the status is free of charge, the tax is only 5%, and all reporting is fully automatic.

At the first stage, the program is available for India, Pakistan, Thailand, and Slovenia, and we will expand the list of countries later. We plan to involve 1,000 residents in a year, summarized Fedorov.

Ukraine is preparing to implement artificial intelligence in the work of the state - Ministry of Digital Transformation25.09.24, 14:46 • 13879 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPoliticsTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
thailandThailand
indiaIndia
sloveniiaSlovenia
ukraineUkraine
pakistanPakistan

