Over 500,000 citizens applied for "Winter Support" in the first two hours - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2222 views

In the first two hours of the "Winter Support" program, over 500,000 citizens applied for UAH 1,000. The funds can be spent on utilities, medicines, groceries, books, or donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine until June of next year.

Over 500,000 citizens applied for "Winter Support" in the first two hours - Zelenskyy

Today, November 15, the winter support program was launched, and in the first 2 hours of accepting applications, there were already half a million applications. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address, UNN reports.

Details

Today, our winter support program has already started, and in the first 2 hours of accepting applications, there were already half a million applications – for 1000 hryvnias for every Ukrainian who needs support: adults and children, and this is significant for a family. The funds can be spent – and not only this year, but also next year until June – on paying for utilities, medicines, Ukrainian products, Ukrainian books, and, of course, these funds can be donated to volunteers and foundations that support our Ukrainian army

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that applications can be submitted through "Diia" or Ukrposhta and should be done before Christmas, by December 24. The money should arrive 10 days after the application is submitted.

There are funds for the program, and last year more than 14 million Ukrainians used winter support, so this year we also expect a large benefit from the program. The Government of Ukraine will fully implement the program. If additional support, additional funding is needed, we will provide it," Zelenskyy added.

According to him, this morning was "not easy" when hundreds of thousands of applications came in the very first hour, but the system is holding up: applications are being registered, there is enough time to register applications.

The funds will be available, they will be credited to the "National Cashback" card, and all this can be arranged as convenient for everyone. I instructed government officials to provide Ukrainians with the details of the program as thoroughly and clearly as possible and to ensure that everyone who submitted an application can receive funds for themselves and their child. Receiving this money does not affect the calculation of subsidies: winter support is an additional form of support

- Zelenskyy said. 

There will also be other elements of winter support. Electricity and gas prices for people have already been fixed for the winter. We will ensure funding for gas imports, we are increasing reserves of equipment for repairs after Russian strikes, and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must present all this to society – all important details," the President summarized.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced the start of accepting applications for a one-time financial aid of 1000 hryvnias for all citizens in Ukraine. Applications for children are submitted by parents or guardians.

In the "Diia" application, a malfunction is observed, probably due to a large number of users trying to apply for "Winter Support". 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine