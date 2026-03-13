Over 4.3 million Ukrainians are under temporary protection in EU countries

More than 4.3 million Ukrainian citizens are under temporary protection in European Union countries. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine for European Integration Ilona Havronska, citing data from the EU statistical service Eurostat, UNN reports.

According to her, most Ukrainians with this status currently live in Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

According to the published data, the largest number of Ukrainians under temporary protection are in:

Germany – 1,260,230 people;

Poland – 965,990 people;

Czech Republic – 397,185 people.

The ministry also reported that in 2025, EU countries adopted 683,395 new decisions on granting temporary protection to Ukrainian citizens. This is 14% less than in 2024.

According to the Deputy Minister, the key factor influencing Ukrainians' decision to return home remains the security situation.

At the same time, Ukraine, together with international partners, is already working on mechanisms to support citizens abroad and prepare for their possible return.

In particular, this includes the development of the Unity Network, the opening of unity centers and spaces, and the launch of a special digital platform for Ukrainians abroad.

