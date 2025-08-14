$41.510.09
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
Over 4000 days, or years in captivity: details of the illegal detention of Ukrainians in captivity reported by the Coordination Headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

The 67th prisoner exchange took place, as a result of which Ukrainians captured in the occupied territories before the full-scale invasion were released. Among those released are those who have been in captivity since 2014, including a man who spent 4013 days in captivity.

Over 4000 days, or years in captivity: details of the illegal detention of Ukrainians in captivity reported by the Coordination Headquarters

Today, Ukrainian civilians and military personnel who were captured in the temporarily occupied territories even before the full-scale invasion were released – in different years, starting from 2014, Ukrainians of various ages were illegally sentenced to long prison terms. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW).

The 67th prisoner exchange took place. .. The peculiarity of today's exchange is that it was possible to free Ukrainian civilians and military personnel who were detained in the temporarily occupied territories even before the full-scale invasion and illegally sentenced to long prison terms - from 10 to 18 years.

In particular, it is stated that one of those released spent 4013 days in captivity - he was enslaved in Donetsk region back in 2014, the Coordination Headquarters informs.

Among the civilians released today is a 27-year-old man whom the occupiers illegally deprived of liberty in 2016, at the age of 18.

Ukrainians captured and sentenced by the occupiers from 2016 to 2021 are also returning to their native land.

Among those released are three women from Donetsk and Luhansk regions. One of them is an elementary school teacher, deprived of liberty in 2019.

- writes CHTPW.

Defenders from the Mariupol garrison, servicemen of the Naval Forces and the State Border Guard Service are also returning.

10 officers were released from captivity. Two pairs of native brothers, who had been held in captivity since March and April 2022, are returning from Russian captivity.

- reports the Coordination Headquarters.

It is noted that most of the released civilians and military personnel have health problems and disabilities.

  • the youngest of those released is 26 years old;
    • the oldest is 74 years old. He has been in a Russian prison since 2018, i.e., for the last 7 years.

      Recall

      Representatives of Russia and Ukraine held another round of prisoner exchange.

      President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 84 people were returned - both military and civilians, including those held by Russians since 2014, 2016, and 2017.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      SocietyWar
      Donetsk Oblast
      Luhansk Oblast
      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
      Mariupol