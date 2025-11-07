Over 1,400 citizens from 36 African countries are fighting in the ranks of the Russian army in Ukraine - Sybiha

ukenru
11:23 AM • 5698 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 21237 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 23519 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 28703 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 25677 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 28454 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 28808 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 32554 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 68721 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 58563 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Popular news
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: detailsNovember 7, 03:02 AM • 21869 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhotoNovember 7, 03:28 AM • 21474 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 16722 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 12920 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 19320 views
UNN Lite
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 3602 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 7400 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 19586 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 13155 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 16949 views
Over 1,400 citizens from 36 African countries are fighting in the ranks of the Russian army in Ukraine - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, at least 1,436 citizens from 36 African countries are fighting in the Russian army in Ukraine, although the actual number may be higher. Russia recruits them using various methods, promising money or deception, and most of them die on the front lines.

Over 1,400 citizens from 36 African countries are fighting in the ranks of the Russian army in Ukraine - Sybiha

At least 1,436 citizens from 36 African countries are currently fighting in the ranks of the Russian invasion army in Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, who added that "the actual figure may be higher," UNN reports.

According to available information, at least 1,436 citizens from 36 African countries are currently fighting in the ranks of the Russian invasion army in Ukraine. These are those who have been identified, although the actual figure may be higher.

- Sybiha said.

Details

According to him, Russia recruits citizens of African countries using various methods. Some are offered money, others are deceived and do not realize what they are signing up for, or are forced to do so under pressure. Signing a contract is tantamount to signing a death sentence.

Foreign citizens in the Russian army have a sad fate. Most of them are immediately sent to so-called "meat assaults," where they are quickly killed. The Russian command understands that there will be no responsibility for a killed foreigner, so they are treated as second-rate, expendable human material. Most mercenaries do not live longer than a month.

- added the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recruited militants for the war in Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation: a man in Iraq was sentenced to life imprisonment29.09.25, 20:22 • 7376 views

However, according to Sybiha, there are two options to avoid such a fate.

First, do not join the Russian army and do not sign any documents with the Russian authorities. I call on all governments of African states to publicly warn their citizens against joining the Russian occupation army. Participation on Russia's side in its aggressive war against Ukraine is illegal, immoral, and violates the UN Charter and international law. Second, if you have already been sent to the front, look for any opportunity to desert and surrender. Most foreign mercenaries who are in Ukrainian captivity became prisoners of war during their first battle. All of them saved their lives. We treat prisoners of war in accordance with all standards of international humanitarian law. Ukrainian captivity provides a ticket to life and an opportunity to return to your home country.

- noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that Russia is trying to recruit people from many countries, not just African states.

Ukraine will continue to inform about the regions and countries from which the Russian occupation army recruits foreign citizens, as well as about foreigners who are captured by us. We once again call on all governments to make every effort to identify and stop Russian recruitment schemes in your countries and to officially inform your citizens that such actions are illegal.

- Sybiha summarized.

Russia recruits Indians for war against Ukraine, luring them with jobs and education - WP17.01.25, 00:50 • 31060 views

Antonina Tumanova

