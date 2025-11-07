Over 1,400 citizens from 36 African countries are fighting in the ranks of the Russian army in Ukraine - Sybiha

At least 1,436 citizens from 36 African countries are currently fighting in the ranks of the Russian invasion army in Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, who added that "the actual figure may be higher," UNN reports.

According to available information, at least 1,436 citizens from 36 African countries are currently fighting in the ranks of the Russian invasion army in Ukraine. These are those who have been identified, although the actual figure may be higher. - Sybiha said.

Details

According to him, Russia recruits citizens of African countries using various methods. Some are offered money, others are deceived and do not realize what they are signing up for, or are forced to do so under pressure. Signing a contract is tantamount to signing a death sentence.

Foreign citizens in the Russian army have a sad fate. Most of them are immediately sent to so-called "meat assaults," where they are quickly killed. The Russian command understands that there will be no responsibility for a killed foreigner, so they are treated as second-rate, expendable human material. Most mercenaries do not live longer than a month. - added the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, according to Sybiha, there are two options to avoid such a fate.

First, do not join the Russian army and do not sign any documents with the Russian authorities. I call on all governments of African states to publicly warn their citizens against joining the Russian occupation army. Participation on Russia's side in its aggressive war against Ukraine is illegal, immoral, and violates the UN Charter and international law. Second, if you have already been sent to the front, look for any opportunity to desert and surrender. Most foreign mercenaries who are in Ukrainian captivity became prisoners of war during their first battle. All of them saved their lives. We treat prisoners of war in accordance with all standards of international humanitarian law. Ukrainian captivity provides a ticket to life and an opportunity to return to your home country. - noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that Russia is trying to recruit people from many countries, not just African states.

Ukraine will continue to inform about the regions and countries from which the Russian occupation army recruits foreign citizens, as well as about foreigners who are captured by us. We once again call on all governments to make every effort to identify and stop Russian recruitment schemes in your countries and to officially inform your citizens that such actions are illegal. - Sybiha summarized.

