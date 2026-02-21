Over 130,000 Ukrainians evacuated in a year, housing needed for 4.6 million IDPs - Deputy Prime Minister

In Ukraine, more than 130,000 people were evacuated to safer places last year due to security threats from the war, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Saleh during his first visit to Ukraine, UNN writes.

"I thanked him for the systemic support. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the organization has mobilized about $1.7 billion for programs in Ukraine and another $1.2 billion within the regional plan to support Ukrainian refugees. This is assistance to millions of people," Kuleba said on social media.

However, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized, the challenge remains massive today.

In 2025, over 130,000 people were evacuated to safer communities. 14 transit centers are operating. We are introducing digital tools for managing and coordinating accommodation - Kuleba reported.

According to him, during the meeting with the UN Commissioner, they "discussed cooperation priorities: supporting civilian evacuation, strengthening transit infrastructure, modernizing temporary accommodation facilities, and developing a social housing system."

Housing policy is a separate strategic direction. Over 4.6 million IDPs need housing - the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

He noted that in January, the law "On the Basic Principles of Housing Policy" was adopted, and work is underway "on systemic reform of this area," the development of the State Housing Policy Strategy and a digital information and analytical housing system for IDPs. "We count on the expert support of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in this work," Kuleba said.

In Ukraine, an information system is being introduced to track the path of evacuated persons from departure to accommodation. This will allow seeing available places and avoiding overloading centers, and is already being tested.