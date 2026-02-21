Over 130,000 Ukrainians evacuated in a year, housing needed for 4.6 million IDPs - Deputy Prime Minister

$43.270.00
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 6066 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 18236 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 29810 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 24751 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 29495 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 27408 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 23544 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 26662 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 50040 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Popular news
Trump to visit China next month to discuss trade policy after tariff repealFebruary 21, 12:51 AM • 5364 views
IOC to launch investigation into FIFA head Infantino over his participation in Trump's political eventFebruary 21, 03:41 AM • 4072 views
Russian tanker heads to Cuba, bypassing US sanctions amid island's energy collapseFebruary 21, 04:14 AM • 4312 views
Colombia has made progress in negotiations with Venezuela on resuming natural gas tradeFebruary 21, 04:31 AM • 5424 views
South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weapons04:48 AM • 9088 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 29828 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 39086 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 50042 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 67743 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 105021 views
UNN Lite
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhoto08:33 AM • 2506 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 3780 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 10974 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 13736 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 19426 views
Over 130,000 Ukrainians evacuated in a year, housing needed for 4.6 million IDPs - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Last year, over 130,000 people were evacuated in Ukraine due to security threats. Priorities for cooperation with the UN are being discussed, including support for evacuation and the development of social housing.

Over 130,000 Ukrainians evacuated in a year, housing needed for 4.6 million IDPs - Deputy Prime Minister

In Ukraine, more than 130,000 people were evacuated to safer places last year due to security threats from the war, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Saleh during his first visit to Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"I thanked him for the systemic support. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the organization has mobilized about $1.7 billion for programs in Ukraine and another $1.2 billion within the regional plan to support Ukrainian refugees. This is assistance to millions of people," Kuleba said on social media.

However, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized, the challenge remains massive today.

In 2025, over 130,000 people were evacuated to safer communities. 14 transit centers are operating. We are introducing digital tools for managing and coordinating accommodation

- Kuleba reported.

According to him, during the meeting with the UN Commissioner, they "discussed cooperation priorities: supporting civilian evacuation, strengthening transit infrastructure, modernizing temporary accommodation facilities, and developing a social housing system."

Housing policy is a separate strategic direction. Over 4.6 million IDPs need housing

- the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

He noted that in January, the law "On the Basic Principles of Housing Policy" was adopted, and work is underway "on systemic reform of this area," the development of the State Housing Policy Strategy and a digital information and analytical housing system for IDPs. "We count on the expert support of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in this work," Kuleba said.

Recall

In Ukraine, an information system is being introduced to track the path of evacuated persons from departure to accommodation. This will allow seeing available places and avoiding overloading centers, and is already being tested.

Julia Shramko

