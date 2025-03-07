Earned more than 12 million hryvnias on drug business: 16 members of the criminal organization "White Brotherhood" in Dnipropetrovsk region exposed
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipropetrovsk region, 16 members of a criminal organization have been detained for selling drugs with a monthly turnover of 12 million UAH. During the searches, drugs, weapons, and cash were seized, and 11 individuals were taken into custody.
In Dnipropetrovsk region, law enforcement officers uncovered 16 members of the criminal organization "White Brotherhood", who were selling drugs and earning over 12 million hryvnias per month from this. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.
Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, 16 members of the criminal organization have been notified of suspicion, who for a long time engaged in the illegal sale of methamphetamine, cannabis, and PVP
They are charged with creating and leading a criminal organization, as well as participating in it, illegal acquisition, storage, and sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (part 1, 2 of Article 255, part 2, 3 of Article 27, part 4 of Article 28, part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to the investigation, a 50-year-old criminal authority - the organizer of the "White Brotherhood" established a drug business in the territory of Nikopol and Pokrov in Dnipropetrovsk region. He involved another 15 people in illegal activities.
The dealers purchased methamphetamine, cannabis, PVP and stored them in pre-arranged hiding places. Subsequently, they sold the "goods" through drops or handed them "from hand to hand" for cash.
According to preliminary estimates, the dealers sold up to 35 thousand doses of drugs each month and received over 12 million UAH in profit from illegal activities every month.
During the conduct of nearly 60 searches, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, vehicles, cash, and weapons were seized.
11 members of the criminal organization were detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Currently, they have been chosen preventive measures in the form of detention.
The full circle of individuals involved in illegal activities is being established.
