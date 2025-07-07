$41.730.01
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Over 100 flights canceled from Madeira Island last week due to bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 135 views

Due to strong winds on the Portuguese island of Madeira, over 100 flights have been canceled in a week. On Sunday, more than 30 planes did not depart, including Wizz Air flights to Poland.

Over 100 flights canceled from Madeira Island last week due to bad weather

Due to difficult weather conditions, particularly strong winds, over 30 planes, including those bound for Poland, did not depart from the Portuguese island of Madeira on Sunday. In total, over 100 flights have been canceled in the last week. This was reported by RMF FM, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that among the flights canceled on Sunday were Wizz Air flights to Gdańsk, Warsaw, and Katowice. All these flights were scheduled for the afternoon.

Departures to Poland did not take place due to the inability of planes to land, which were then supposed to pick up passengers from the island.

Difficulties in the operation of Funchal Airport began on Saturday due to deteriorating weather conditions. At that time, despite everything, all five flights from Madeira to Poland were completed.

According to airport representatives, the main problem is gusty winds, which did not stop over the Portuguese island after noon on Sunday. 

The airport management reminded that strong winds have repeatedly led to a temporary paralysis of the airport's operations in recent days.

Since June 30, over 100 flights have been canceled at this airport due to strong winds.

Recall

Finnair canceled about 100 flights on July 7 due to strikes organized by the Finnish Aviation Industry Union (IAU), affecting the travel plans of about 7,200 customers. In total, Finnair has canceled over a thousand flights throughout spring and summer due to IAU strikes.

Olga Rozgon

