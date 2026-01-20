Over 100 cars crashed on a Michigan highway due to heavy snowfall: there are injured

$43.180.08
January 19, 06:36 PM • 10699 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 20785 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 20610 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 22682 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 22174 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 25142 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 16671 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 39113 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 37520 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18649 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Publications
Exclusives
Veterans can get free car insurance through "Diia": what is knownJanuary 19, 04:25 PM • 11227 views
Sanctions bill against Russia gets Trump's support, but needs to be considered in US Congress - Fox NewsJanuary 19, 05:13 PM • 2892 views
List of countries invited to Donald Trump's "Peace Council" - Bloomberg08:48 PM • 3804 views
Internal investigation initiated: Odesa TCC clarifies incident involving military and police09:21 PM • 3190 views
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideo11:35 PM • 5576 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 25143 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 39114 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 37521 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 54567 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 76058 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Tusk
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
China
Poland
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 16599 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 32181 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 27347 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 32480 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 44675 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Over 100 cars crashed on a Michigan highway due to heavy snowfall: there are injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Heavy snowfall in Michigan caused a massive collision of over 100 vehicles on an interstate highway. Police blocked traffic, there are many injured, but no fatalities.

Over 100 cars crashed on a Michigan highway due to heavy snowfall: there are injured

More than 100 vehicles collided with each other or drove off an interstate highway in Michigan (USA) due to a massive snowfall in the state. This was reported by the Associated Press, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the massive pile-up of cars forced the Michigan State Police to close both directions of Interstate 196 southwest of Grand Rapids. State police report many injured, but no fatalities.

This accident is just the latest consequence of a severe winter storm moving across the country. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for extremely low temperatures and possible winter storms in several states, starting from northern Minnesota and extending south and east to Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.

- the article says.

The publication adds that snow fell in Florida a day earlier. Forecasters warned that sub-zero temperatures are possible across much of north-central Florida and southeastern Georgia on Tuesday night.

Recall

In early January, heavy snowfalls paralyzed Europe: extreme temperatures and heavy snowfalls led to flight and train cancellations, traffic jams, and school closures in many countries.

France paralyzed by anomalous snowfalls: over 1000 kilometers of traffic jams recorded in Île-de-France05.01.26, 22:40 • 9677 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Road traffic accident
Michigan
United States