Over 100 cars crashed on a Michigan highway due to heavy snowfall: there are injured

More than 100 vehicles collided with each other or drove off an interstate highway in Michigan (USA) due to a massive snowfall in the state. This was reported by the Associated Press, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the massive pile-up of cars forced the Michigan State Police to close both directions of Interstate 196 southwest of Grand Rapids. State police report many injured, but no fatalities.

This accident is just the latest consequence of a severe winter storm moving across the country. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for extremely low temperatures and possible winter storms in several states, starting from northern Minnesota and extending south and east to Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York. - the article says.

The publication adds that snow fell in Florida a day earlier. Forecasters warned that sub-zero temperatures are possible across much of north-central Florida and southeastern Georgia on Tuesday night.

Recall

In early January, heavy snowfalls paralyzed Europe: extreme temperatures and heavy snowfalls led to flight and train cancellations, traffic jams, and school closures in many countries.

