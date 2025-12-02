Outage schedules for December 3 will be in effect around the clock: how many queues will be without power

$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 22726 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 22919 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 17504 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 19062 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 52247 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 49742 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59415 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 50204 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45880 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 32234 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 20913 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - ReutersDecember 2, 09:30 AM • 20050 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideo10:45 AM • 9404 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 6282 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 4318 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 3886 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 6324 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 22741 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 22933 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 38741 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 40963 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 97324 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 72124 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 88149 views
Outage schedules for December 3 will be in effect around the clock: how many queues will be without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

On December 3, electricity outage schedules will be in effect for all regions of Ukraine, with 0.5 to 3 queues without power. The restrictions are due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Outage schedules for December 3 will be in effect around the clock: how many queues will be without power

Tomorrow, throughout the day, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, between 0.5 and 3 queues will be without electricity, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, December 3, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities 

- the statement says.

The time and volume of restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 — with a volume of 0.5 to 3 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 — for industrial consumers.

The company emphasized that the time and volume of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of the oblenergos in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

- summarized the company.

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure caused blackouts in 4 regions, schedules until the end of the day - Ministry of Energy02.12.25, 10:58 • 2562 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine