Outage schedules for December 3 will be in effect around the clock: how many queues will be without power

Tomorrow, throughout the day, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, between 0.5 and 3 queues will be without electricity, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, December 3, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities - the statement says.

The time and volume of restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 — with a volume of 0.5 to 3 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 — for industrial consumers.

The company emphasized that the time and volume of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of the oblenergos in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly! - summarized the company.

