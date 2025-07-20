"Our country was dead": Trump congratulated Americans on the half-year mark of his presidency

US President Donald Trump considers the US to be the "coolest" and "most respected country in the world." He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social on the six-month anniversary of his second term in office, UNN reports.

Addressing the residents of the United States, he congratulated them "on an important date."

Wow, time flies! Today marks the sixth month of my second term. Importantly, this period is called one of the most significant for any president. In other words, we have done a lot of good and great things, including ending numerous wars in countries connected to us only by trade and/or, in some cases, friendship. - Trump noted.

He pointed out that six months is not such a long time for a complete revival of a great country.

"A year ago, our country was dead, and there was almost no hope for revival. Today, the USA is the coolest and most respected country in the world. Happy Anniversary!" - the head of the White House congratulated Americans.

Donald Trump officially became the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025. In his inaugural address, US President Donald Trump promised to create "the strongest army the world has ever seen." He did not mention the war in Ukraine but assured that he wanted to be a peacemaker.

