Oschadbank temporarily suspended electronic services due to cyberattack

The state-owned Oschadbank announced the forced shutdown of its servers due to the activation of security protocols after suspicious activity was detected. The bank's technical services recorded an attempt to carry out a large-scale DDoS attack, which forced the financial institution to temporarily restrict access to digital services to protect customer data. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on March 9, around 10 AM, after which specialists began a comprehensive check of all internal systems. Bank representatives assured that the situation is under control, and electronic services are expected to resume full operation in the near future. The institution apologized to customers for the temporary inconvenience and emphasized that the security of financial transactions remains a priority.

Technical monitoring is currently underway to prevent repeated attempts to interfere with the banking network's operations. The bank is operating as usual, with the exception of remote service channels, which will be gradually connected after all security procedures are completed.

