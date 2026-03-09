Oschadbank temporarily suspended electronic services due to cyberattack

$43.730.0850.540.36
06:12 AM • 11819 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 33609 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 56169 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 88104 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 52132 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 45282 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 33599 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40826 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 82177 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 45430 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Iran confirms military aid to Russia in war against US and IsraelMarch 9, 02:04 AM • 14303 views
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiativeMarch 9, 03:17 AM • 25644 views
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhoto05:15 AM • 18362 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 10529 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 10011 views
Publications
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 10032 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 88126 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 93137 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 97578 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 127448 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Germany
UNN Lite
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 7392 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 10531 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 29382 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 36346 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 38184 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system

Oschadbank temporarily suspended electronic services due to cyberattack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

The state bank suspended the operation of digital services on March 9 due to suspicious activity. Specialists are checking the systems to protect customer data.

Oschadbank temporarily suspended electronic services due to cyberattack

The state-owned Oschadbank announced the forced shutdown of its servers due to the activation of security protocols after suspicious activity was detected. The bank's technical services recorded an attempt to carry out a large-scale DDoS attack, which forced the financial institution to temporarily restrict access to digital services to protect customer data. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on March 9, around 10 AM, after which specialists began a comprehensive check of all internal systems. Bank representatives assured that the situation is under control, and electronic services are expected to resume full operation in the near future. The institution apologized to customers for the temporary inconvenience and emphasized that the security of financial transactions remains a priority.

Hackers breached over 600 firewalls in 55 countries using AI in just a few weeks21.02.26, 02:30 • 5040 views

Technical monitoring is currently underway to prevent repeated attempts to interfere with the banking network's operations. The bank is operating as usual, with the exception of remote service channels, which will be gradually connected after all security procedures are completed.

FBI detected suspicious activity in its computer networks and launched an investigation05.03.26, 23:25 • 6678 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyTechnologies
Cyberattack
Bank card
Oschadbank