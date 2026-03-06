Armored cash-in-transit vehicles detained on the territory of the Hungarian Counter-Terrorism Centre - source

Armored cash-in-transit vehicles detained in Hungary have been recorded on the territory of the country's Anti-Terrorist Center, UNN sources reported.

Details

Sources reported that the armored cash-in-transit vehicles are on the territory of the Hungarian Anti-Terrorist Center.

Context

Oschadbank announced the unjustified detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian security forces in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

The NBU also issued a statement regarding the seizure of Oschadbank's armored vehicles and the illegal detention of the cash collection team in Hungary, stating that it "demands the Hungarian authorities immediately release Ukrainian citizens and provide an official explanation for their detention, as well as information on the whereabouts of the armored vehicles and the corresponding cargo".

The National Bank noted after midnight that "according to GPS signal data, Oschadbank's vehicles may be located in the center of Budapest."

"The cash collection teams were carrying out another transportation of a significant volume of foreign currency and bank metals in accordance with an international contract between Raiffeisen Bank International AG (Austria) and JSC "Oschadbank". The cargo was processed in accordance with international transportation rules and current European customs procedures," the NBU stated.