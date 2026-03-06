$43.720.26
March 5, 11:07 PM • 11758 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 23063 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 27712 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 61039 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 105988 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 52420 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 45694 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 73072 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 27312 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 51134 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Armored cash-in-transit vehicles detained on the territory of the Hungarian Counter-Terrorism Centre - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

Armored cash-in-transit vehicles, detained in Hungary with $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold, were recorded on the territory of the country's Counter-Terrorism Centre.

Armored cash-in-transit vehicles detained on the territory of the Hungarian Counter-Terrorism Centre - source

Armored cash-in-transit vehicles detained in Hungary have been recorded on the territory of the country's Anti-Terrorist Center, UNN sources reported.

Details

Sources reported that the armored cash-in-transit vehicles are on the territory of the Hungarian Anti-Terrorist Center.

Context

Oschadbank announced the unjustified detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian security forces in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

The NBU also issued a statement regarding the seizure of Oschadbank's armored vehicles and the illegal detention of the cash collection team in Hungary, stating that it "demands the Hungarian authorities immediately release Ukrainian citizens and provide an official explanation for their detention, as well as information on the whereabouts of the armored vehicles and the corresponding cargo".

The National Bank noted after midnight that "according to GPS signal data, Oschadbank's vehicles may be located in the center of Budapest."

"The cash collection teams were carrying out another transportation of a significant volume of foreign currency and bank metals in accordance with an international contract between Raiffeisen Bank International AG (Austria) and JSC "Oschadbank". The cargo was processed in accordance with international transportation rules and current European customs procedures," the NBU stated.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World