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OSCE staff member Golda illegally transferred to a medical correctional facility in russia — Ukraine reports gross violations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Vadym Golda was transferred to a medical correctional facility in Russia's Tambov region, Andrii Sybiha reported. Ukraine demands the release of three OSCE staff members.

OSCE staff member Golda illegally transferred to a medical correctional facility in russia — Ukraine reports gross violations

OSCE staff member Vadym Holda has already been transferred to a medical correctional facility in Russia’s Tambov region, putting his health at even greater risk. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this, reports UNN

Moscow’s blatant disregard for international law knows no bounds. We have learned that Vadym Holda has already been transferred to a medical correctional facility in Russia’s Tambov region, putting his health — both physical and mental — at even greater risk. If this information is confirmed, Vadym will become the third OSCE staff member from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine to have been taken to Russia in gross violation of the Geneva Conventions. These actions may also qualify as war crimes — this is yet another in a series of serious violations suffered by these three OSCE staff members 

— Sybiha wrote.

The minister called on the OSCE Secretary General and the Swiss Chairperson-in-Office to take immediate steps to establish their whereabouts and secure their immediate and unconditional release. According to him, Ukraine will also raise this issue at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

All three SMM OSCE staff members — Dmytro Shabanov, Maksym Petrov and Vadym Holda — must finally be released. Immediately 

— Sybiha added. 

We remind you 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reacted to the possible transfer to Siberia of OSCE staff member Vadym Holda, who is being illegally detained by Russia, noting that Ukraine is deeply concerned by this information.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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