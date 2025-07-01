Statements by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov about the alleged hindering of the "peace" negotiations process by the U.S. and Ukraine are baseless. This was written by U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg on the X social network, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Peskov's recent comments on the state of negotiations are "Orwellian." (George Orwell - an English writer, known for his dystopian novel "1984", in which he depicted a totalitarian society - ed.).

Russia's claims that the U.S. and Ukraine are hindering peace negotiations are baseless. President Trump has consistently and firmly insisted on achieving progress to end the war - Kellogg noted.

He emphasized that the U.S. calls for an immediate ceasefire "and a transition to trilateral negotiations to end the war."

"Russia cannot continue to drag out time by bombing civilian targets in Ukraine," the American diplomat stressed.

Context

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready for contacts and meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump. According to Putin, he has "great respect" for the American politician and believes that his initiatives regarding the settlement of the war in Ukraine are sincere.

