August 9, 06:10 AM
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Orest Drymalovsky became the new spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense: what is known about him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

Orest Drymalovsky, a serviceman and journalist, has been appointed spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense. He defended Ukraine in Donetsk region and was awarded the "Cross of Valor" medal.

Orest Drymalovsky became the new spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense: what is known about him

Orest Drymalovskyi, a serviceman, journalist, and TV presenter, has become the new spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, Orest Drymalovskyi defended Ukraine as part of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Tavria Brigade in Donetsk region. For his exceptional service, he was awarded the "Cross of Valor" medal.

In journalism, Orest Drymalovskyi worked since 2015. He graduated from Ivan Franko National University of Lviv. He was a correspondent and presenter on the "Pershyi Zakhidnyi" TV channel, and later – in the "Vikna-novyny" program on STB. He joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February 2024.

Now Orest Drymalovskyi joins the team of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Increase of Ukrainian weapons procurement to 50% and digital TCC: Shmyhal announced the priorities of the Ministry of Defense for half a year07.08.25, 20:30 • 3960 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine