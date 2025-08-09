Orest Drymalovsky became the new spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense: what is known about him

Orest Drymalovskyi, a serviceman, journalist, and TV presenter, has become the new spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, Orest Drymalovskyi defended Ukraine as part of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Tavria Brigade in Donetsk region. For his exceptional service, he was awarded the "Cross of Valor" medal.

In journalism, Orest Drymalovskyi worked since 2015. He graduated from Ivan Franko National University of Lviv. He was a correspondent and presenter on the "Pershyi Zakhidnyi" TV channel, and later – in the "Vikna-novyny" program on STB. He joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February 2024.

Now Orest Drymalovskyi joins the team of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Increase of Ukrainian weapons procurement to 50% and digital TCC: Shmyhal announced the priorities of the Ministry of Defense for half a year