Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed dissatisfaction with Ukraine's decision to stop transiting Russian gas from 2025. At a press conference during a visit to Bratislava, he said that "Budapest is considering a response to this step," UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to Orban, "Ukraine has not only stopped gas transit through its territory, but also allegedly refuses to negotiate." Thus, in his opinion, Ukraine's decision allegedly "threatens Hungary, Slovakia and the entire region.

"Kyiv no longer sits in the saddle securely enough to afford this. If they remain aggressive and hostile, they will lose. We will eventually get angry and fight back," Orban said.

In his opinion, "the way Kyiv is trying to control and shape relations with Central European countries today is unacceptable.

He also said that he opposes Ukraine's "rapid membership" in the European Union, as it would allegedly "ruin the Hungarian economy." And if Ukraine joins NATO, it will lead to "a war between the Alliance and Russia," Orban said.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is considering vetoing EU decisions on Ukraine due to the suspension of Russian gas transit. The country could lose €1.5 billion due to the lack of transit.