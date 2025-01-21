ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
Orban threatens Ukraine to “fight back” over suspension of Russian gas transit

Orban threatens Ukraine to “fight back” over suspension of Russian gas transit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54266 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed dissatisfaction with Ukraine's decision to stop gas transit from 2025. He announced Budapest's possible response and spoke against Ukraine's rapid membership in the EU.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed dissatisfaction with Ukraine's decision to stop transiting Russian gas from 2025. At a press conference during a visit to Bratislava, he said that "Budapest is considering a response to this step," UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to Orban, "Ukraine has not only stopped gas transit through its territory, but also allegedly refuses to negotiate." Thus, in his opinion, Ukraine's decision allegedly "threatens Hungary, Slovakia and the entire region.

"Kyiv no longer sits in the saddle securely enough to afford this. If they remain aggressive and hostile, they will lose. We will eventually get angry and fight back," Orban said.

In his opinion, "the way Kyiv is trying to control and shape relations with Central European countries today is unacceptable.

He also said that he opposes Ukraine's "rapid membership" in the European Union, as it would allegedly "ruin the Hungarian economy." And if Ukraine joins NATO, it will lead to "a war between the Alliance and Russia," Orban said.

Hungary proposes 'cunning plan' to preserve gas transit through Ukraine21.12.24, 20:21 • 52974 views

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is considering vetoing EU decisions on Ukraine due to the suspension of Russian gas transit. The country could lose €1.5 billion due to the lack of transit.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
bratislavaBratislava
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

Contact us about advertising