Operation "Midas": court arrested back-office employee Ustymenko in energy corruption case

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) remanded Lesya Ustymenko, a back-office employee, for 60 days in a case of corruption in the energy sector, UNN reports with reference to the court broadcast.

To apply to the suspect Ustymenko Lesya in the form of detention for a period of 60 days. To set bail for the suspect in the amount of 25 million hryvnias. - said the judge.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

The SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.