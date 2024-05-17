Opening of Lviv Airport will attract foreign tourists and investors - RMA Head

The reopening of Lviv airport will make Lviv region attractive to foreign tourists and investors. But this will only happen when the skies over our region are closed. This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi, according to UNN.

This year, the tourist tax in the Lviv region amounted to a record high of over UAH 46 million. In addition, Lviv region is a leader in Ukraine in terms of tax revenues from tourism. Last year, the region received more than UAH 345 million - Kozitsky wrote.

He noted that the key priority is to develop the accessibility of tourist sites, thanking First Lady Olena Zelenska, who keeps this issue under her personal control.

Together with the team, we are working to ensure that people in wheelchairs, as well as those with hearing and visual impairments, have access to all the most popular tourist attractions in Lviv region - Kozitsky said.

The second priority, he said, is to make Lviv region attractive to foreign tourists and investors.

For this to happen, Lviv airport must resume operations. But this will only happen when the skies over our region are closed. I raise this issue during every meeting with foreign partners who can influence such a decision. I emphasized this during the National Tourism Summit, which is taking place in our region today - Kozitsky wrote.

Addendum

In February 2024 , the head of the OP Andriy Yermak statedthat the authorities were working on opening one of the airports.

Before that, Yermak saidthat if Ukraine could not guarantee security, the airspace would not be opened. However, the opening of one airport would be a powerful signal that Ukraine is recovering.

