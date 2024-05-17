Opening of Lviv Airport will attract foreign tourists and investors - RMA Head

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77500 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106442 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149346 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153472 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249903 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174015 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165282 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148306 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225667 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32768 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42166 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36382 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60776 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54754 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249901 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225666 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211784 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237537 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224365 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77486 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54754 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60776 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112831 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113737 views
Opening of Lviv Airport will attract foreign tourists and investors - RMA Head

Opening of Lviv Airport will attract foreign tourists and investors - RMA Head

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18243 views

The reopening of the Lviv airport will make Lviv region attractive to foreign tourists and investors, but this will only happen when the skies over the region are closed.

The reopening of Lviv airport  will make Lviv region attractive to foreign tourists and investors. But this will only happen when the skies over our region are closed. This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi, according to UNN.

This year, the tourist tax in the Lviv region amounted to a record high of over UAH 46 million. In addition, Lviv region is a leader in Ukraine in terms of tax revenues from tourism. Last year, the region received more than UAH 345 million

- Kozitsky wrote.

He noted that the key priority is to develop the accessibility of tourist sites, thanking First Lady Olena Zelenska, who keeps this issue under her personal control.

Together with the team, we are working to ensure that people in wheelchairs, as well as those with hearing and visual impairments, have access to all the most popular tourist attractions in Lviv region

- Kozitsky said.

The second priority, he said, is to make Lviv region attractive to foreign tourists and investors.

For this to happen, Lviv airport must resume operations. But this will only happen when the skies over our region are closed. I raise this issue during every meeting with foreign partners who can influence such a decision. I emphasized this during the National Tourism Summit, which is taking place in our region today

- Kozitsky wrote.

Addendum

In February 2024 , the head of the OP Andriy Yermak statedthat the authorities were working on opening one of the airports.

Before that, Yermak saidthat if Ukraine could not guarantee security, the airspace would not be opened. However, the opening of one airport would be a powerful signal that Ukraine is recovering.

Test launch of air transfer to Chisinau airport in Odesa region23.02.24, 09:00 • 28197 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
ukraineUkraine
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska
facebookFacebook
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising