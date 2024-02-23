Test launch of air transfer to Chisinau airport in Odesa region

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 42690 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 167613 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98934 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 343284 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280136 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206239 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 240393 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253739 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159882 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372638 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 139525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92429 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92733 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 167538 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 343192 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235521 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280078 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 618 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29371 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 45237 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102404 views
Test launch of air transfer to Chisinau airport in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28223 views

On February 22, a test flight of a new air transfer between Odesa and Chisinau airport took place, which should start regular flights on March 1.

Test launch of air transfer to Chisinau airport in Odesa region

On February 22, a test flight of the Odesa - Chisinau Airport air transfer took place. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

The first flight is scheduled to launch on March 1. Registration for it is already open. You can buy tickets here: https://oda.od.gov.ua/gromadyanam/aerotransfer/ or at a special ticket office at the bus station.

The departure schedule is as follows:

- 08:00 Odesa (Starosinnaya Bus Station) - Chisinau Airport

- 19:00 Chisinau Airport - Odesa (Starosinnaya Bus Station)

Approximate travel time (including all customs procedures) - 4 hours. The cost is 800 UAH.

A 50% discount for military personnel and their family members (spouses, children), people with disabilities, war veterans, and combatants.

"The funds from the transportation will be used to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine," summarized Kiper.

