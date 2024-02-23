Test launch of air transfer to Chisinau airport in Odesa region

On February 22, a test flight of the Odesa - Chisinau Airport air transfer took place. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

The first flight is scheduled to launch on March 1. Registration for it is already open. You can buy tickets here: https://oda.od.gov.ua/gromadyanam/aerotransfer/ or at a special ticket office at the bus station.

The departure schedule is as follows:

- 08:00 Odesa (Starosinnaya Bus Station) - Chisinau Airport

- 19:00 Chisinau Airport - Odesa (Starosinnaya Bus Station)

Approximate travel time (including all customs procedures) - 4 hours. The cost is 800 UAH.

A 50% discount for military personnel and their family members (spouses, children), people with disabilities, war veterans, and combatants.

"The funds from the transportation will be used to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine," summarized Kiper.