Opendatabot: since the beginning of the year, women have opened 43 thousand fops

In 2024, more than 43 thousand women in Ukraine created fops, which is the majority of new registrations for the quarter. Women are concentrated in retail and services, while men choose programming and wholesale. Written by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

In the first quarter of 2024, women created 43,554 new fops in Ukraine, which is 59% of the total and a record in recent years. Men opened 30,496 new businesses during the same period. For comparison, in 2021, the share of women was 51%. Women typically choose retail (68% of all female FOPs), personal services (89% of female FOPs), and information services (63% of female FOPs). Men prefer computer programming (58% of male FOPs) and wholesale trade (52% of male FOPs).

Recall

In the first four months of 2024, 30,904 sole proprietorships ceased operations, with the largest number of businesses closing in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro regions, primarily in retail, computer programming, and wholesale trade.