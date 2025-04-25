$41.690.02
OpenAI extends access to one of its best features - Deep Research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2712 views

OpenAI is opening access to a lighter version of Deep Research. The new version is less resource-intensive, but retains the depth of research.

OpenAI extends access to one of its best features - Deep Research

The launch of a new, "light" version of the ChatGPT deep research tool, which scans the Internet to compile research reports on a specific topic, has been announced.

UNN reports with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

While Google is about to launch one of its important new features for Gemini, OpenAI announced on Thursday that it is offering ChatGPT Plus, Team and Pro users a new "light" version of its ChatGPT deep research tool.

What is known about Deep Research in the new access

Starting this week, OpenAI users have access to the new free ChatGPT, which is based on OpenAI's version of the o4-mini model. It is not as powerful as "full" deep research, but it is cheaper to maintain. In addition, it is less resource-intensive and allows the company to expand its use.

Responses will generally be shorter, while maintaining the depth and quality you expect. Once the limits for the original deep search version are reached, queries automatically switch to the light version

- OpenAI notes in a series of posts on X

Recall

In February 2025, UNN reported that OpenAI introduced the "deep research" function for ChatGPT. Deep Research allows you to perform complex analytical tasks. The feature is available to Pro users with a limit of 100 requests and demonstrates an accuracy of 26.6% in the "Last Exam of Humanity" test

OpenAI announced its readiness to buy the Chrome browser from Google22.04.25, 23:22 • 3493 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

