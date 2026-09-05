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OP on the appeal to Russia regarding a ceasefire: there are proposals, but there has been no ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

Ukraine proposed a ceasefire to Russia, but Moscow did not respond. During the night of September 5, Russia continued its strikes on Ukraine.

OP on the appeal to Russia regarding a ceasefire: there are proposals, but there has been no ceasefire

Presidential Adviser on Communications Dmytro Lytvyn said in a comment to journalists that Ukraine had handed Russia a proposal for a ceasefire, but no ceasefire had taken place, UNN reports. 

Details 

"There are proposals, but there was no ceasefire," Lytvyn said. 

He added that the communication had previously been sufficiently clear: "Ukraine handed Russia a proposal for a ceasefire; it was conveyed to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, but Moscow did not provide a response." 

What happened earlier

The day before, on September 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed an aerial truce amid the expected visits of U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow on September 5 and Kyiv on September 6. 

But on the night of September 5, Russia continued strikes on Ukraine, including with ballistic missiles and attack drones.

In comments to the media, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by the government's Center for Strategic Communications, noted that a ceasefire could not be unilateral or asymmetric, and that the tasks of the defensive operation were currently being carried out in full.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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