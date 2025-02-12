Only 7% of students from occupied territories study in Ukrainian schools online - Lubinets

About 600 thousand school-age children live in the temporarily occupied territories. Approximately 7% of them study online in Ukrainian schools. We are talking about a little more than 44 thousand children. This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during the presentation of the Special Report of the Ombudsman on access to education for children and youth from the TOT, UNN reports.

According to the information we received from the Ministry of Education and Science, there are currently about 600 thousand school-age children living in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. According to our data, only about 7% of them study in Ukrainian schools through online opportunities. This is a little more than 44 thousand Ukrainian children - Lubinets said.

According to him, in 2023, 1608 applicants from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine entered higher education institutions through the Educational Centers. In 2024, this figure increased and more than 11 thousand Ukrainian children were enrolled.

Addendum

Lubinets statedthat the Ukrainian government should not reduce online education, but rather expand it to keep in touch with young people in the temporarily occupied territories.