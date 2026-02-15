Only 12 units: Chevrolet unveils ultra-limited Corvette Z06

$42.990.00
February 14, 07:48 PM • 8076 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 16891 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 17865 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 18474 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 18307 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 17522 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 14851 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15069 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15016 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14439 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy and Pavel discussed military support for Ukraine and Czech Republic's participation in the PURL initiativeVideoFebruary 14, 05:24 PM • 5622 views
"This is a surprise" - Zelenskyy commented on the change of the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiationsFebruary 14, 05:39 PM • 10043 views
Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Rubio at the Munich ConferenceFebruary 14, 05:55 PM • 4088 views
Ukrainian military thwarted Russian attempt to gain a foothold in Chasiv YarFebruary 14, 06:16 PM • 5750 views
SBU destroyed half of Russian Pantsir systems eliminated in 202509:42 PM • 4710 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 76451 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 120900 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 69911 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 87294 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 127782 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Ilham Aliyev
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Azerbaijan
Donetsk Oblast
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter11:20 PM • 1780 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 15878 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 15397 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 18711 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 42036 views
Only 12 units: Chevrolet unveils ultra-limited Corvette Z06

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Chevrolet has unveiled an exclusive series of the Corvette Z06 supercar, dedicated to the model's debut in the 12-hour race in Bathurst. Only 12 units have been produced for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Only 12 units: Chevrolet unveils ultra-limited Corvette Z06

Chevrolet has released an exclusive series of the Corvette Z06 supercar, dedicated to the model's debut in the legendary 12-hour race in Bathurst. The special edition includes only 12 units, making it one of the rarest modern cars of the brand, intended for the Australian and New Zealand markets. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The limited edition release is timed to Sunday's race on February 15, 2026, where two Corvette Z06 GT3.R racing cars will start for the first time. This event is of particular importance for local motorsport fans, as the Bathurst track is considered one of the most challenging in the world. City Mayor Robert Taylor personally welcomed the release of the special version, emphasizing the international status of the Australian racetrack and the importance of cooperation with such a powerful brand as Chevrolet.

Toyota unveiled its first electric three-row crossover11.02.26, 10:19 • 4308 views

From a technical point of view, the Bathurst 12 Hour edition remains an uncompromising supercar. The car is equipped with a 5.5-liter LT5 engine with a flat crankshaft, which is the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in the history of production cars.

Thanks to the Z07 Performance package, which is included as standard, owners will receive Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes and adaptive suspension, allowing speeds of up to 315 km/h.

Unique characteristics and configuration:

  • Engine power: 670 horsepower.
    • Acceleration dynamics: 0–100 km/h in 2.6 seconds.
      • Exterior: Switchblade Silver color with a C8.R style graphics package.
        • Aerodynamics: full carbon package, painted in Carbon Flash color.
          • Interior trim: premium leather in Jet Black and Santorini Blue colors with Bathurst 12 Hour logos.
            • Exclusive bonuses: art print of the race, branded cover and a set of Corvette Racing merchandise.

              All 12 cars are right-hand drive and represent the entire supply volume of the Z06 model for the Australian region for 2026. In addition to the car itself, buyers become owners of a piece of Corvette history on the continent, as each example symbolizes the brand's transition to the status of a global player in the world of elite sports cars.

              Volvo predicts electric and gasoline car prices to equalize within five years05.02.26, 03:26 • 3580 views

              Stepan Haftko

              Auto
              Technology
              Brand
              New Zealand
              Australia