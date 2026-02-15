Only 12 units: Chevrolet unveils ultra-limited Corvette Z06

Chevrolet has released an exclusive series of the Corvette Z06 supercar, dedicated to the model's debut in the legendary 12-hour race in Bathurst. The special edition includes only 12 units, making it one of the rarest modern cars of the brand, intended for the Australian and New Zealand markets. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The limited edition release is timed to Sunday's race on February 15, 2026, where two Corvette Z06 GT3.R racing cars will start for the first time. This event is of particular importance for local motorsport fans, as the Bathurst track is considered one of the most challenging in the world. City Mayor Robert Taylor personally welcomed the release of the special version, emphasizing the international status of the Australian racetrack and the importance of cooperation with such a powerful brand as Chevrolet.

From a technical point of view, the Bathurst 12 Hour edition remains an uncompromising supercar. The car is equipped with a 5.5-liter LT5 engine with a flat crankshaft, which is the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in the history of production cars.

Thanks to the Z07 Performance package, which is included as standard, owners will receive Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes and adaptive suspension, allowing speeds of up to 315 km/h.

Unique characteristics and configuration:

Engine power: 670 horsepower.

Acceleration dynamics: 0–100 km/h in 2.6 seconds.

Exterior: Switchblade Silver color with a C8.R style graphics package.

Aerodynamics: full carbon package, painted in Carbon Flash color.

Interior trim: premium leather in Jet Black and Santorini Blue colors with Bathurst 12 Hour logos.

Exclusive bonuses: art print of the race, branded cover and a set of Corvette Racing merchandise.

All 12 cars are right-hand drive and represent the entire supply volume of the Z06 model for the Australian region for 2026. In addition to the car itself, buyers become owners of a piece of Corvette history on the continent, as each example symbolizes the brand's transition to the status of a global player in the world of elite sports cars.

