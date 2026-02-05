Volvo predicts electric and gasoline car prices to equalize within five years

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
09:10 PM • 4714 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
08:17 PM • 11201 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
07:40 PM • 10852 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 11586 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 13796 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 15278 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 13373 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13003 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19498 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26325 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
93%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 7026 views
Trump had a "great phone call" with China's leader. They also discussed the war in UkraineFebruary 4, 04:39 PM • 3960 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 8574 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 3724 views
Russian military facing Starlink problems - media09:02 PM • 5422 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 33648 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 64201 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 64799 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 103905 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 111519 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy11:05 PM • 2118 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideo07:58 PM • 2522 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 3728 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 8592 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 7048 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Series

Volvo predicts electric and gasoline car prices to equalize within five years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson stated that electric vehicles will become cheaper than internal combustion engine cars by 2031 due to falling battery costs. Volvo is already reporting profitability for its electric portfolio.

Volvo predicts electric and gasoline car prices to equalize within five years

Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson stated that due to the rapid decline in battery costs and the introduction of new production technologies, electric vehicles will become cheaper than their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts by 2031. Speaking at a briefing in Stockholm on February 4, the head of the Swedish brand emphasized that the price gap between different types of powertrains is narrowing much faster than previously expected. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Samuelsson named the transition to cheaper battery chemistry, particularly lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, and new assembly methods as the main factors in reducing the cost of "green" cars. In next-generation models, such as the upcoming EX60 crossover, Volvo is implementing the integration of batteries directly into the body's power structure and using mega-casting to produce large parts of the chassis. These steps significantly reduce the vehicle's weight and production costs.

"If you look five years ahead, an electric car will most likely be cheaper than an internal combustion engine car."

– Samuelsson noted.

He also warned the industry against expecting "breakthrough" solid-state batteries, emphasizing that existing lithium-ion technologies still have huge potential for cost optimization.

Profitability of Volvo's electric lineup

Unlike many competitors who are currently incurring losses from selling electric cars, Volvo is already reporting profitability for its electric portfolio.

Porsche may abandon its electric car lineup - Bloomberg03.02.26, 17:32 • 2868 views

Samuelsson emphasized that the company does not use aggressive discounts to gain market share but focuses on the margin of each unit. According to him, without electric vehicles, Volvo's overall profit would be lower due to lower sales volumes in the premium segment.

Despite optimistic price forecasts, the automaker maintains a flexible approach to full electrification. Although Volvo previously planned to abandon ICEs by 2030, the current strategy involves a gradual transition, focused on infrastructure development and real consumer demand in different regions of the world.

Ford and Geely are negotiating a strategic partnership in Europe – Reuters04.02.26, 07:24 • 3050 views

Stepan Haftko

Auto
Technology
Brand
Stockholm