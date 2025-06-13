$41.490.02
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
03:24 PM
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:04 PM
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
02:34 PM
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
11:58 AM
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Onion prices break records: how much has the strategic product risen in price in May

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

In May 2025, food prices in Ukraine increased by 3.4%. Onions rose in price the most, in some regions the price increased by more than 50%.

Onion prices break records: how much has the strategic product risen in price in May

In May 2025, average food prices in Ukraine increased by 3.4% compared to April. Onion prices increased the most significantly, reports UNN, citing official data from the State Statistics Service.

Details

A number of regions recorded an increase in the cost of onions by more than 50%. Thus, in the Zaporizhia region, the price jumped by 80.6%, in the Kirovohrad region - by 65.3%, in the Zhytomyr region - by 64.7%.

Onions showed the highest price jump among all food products in May. This may be due to seasonal factors, logistics or low yields.

On average, onions in Ukraine rose in price by more than 40%.

Reference

The list of analyzed goods included bread, cereals, pasta, vegetables, meat, oil, dairy products and other basic items of the consumer basket.

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?30.04.25, 16:19 • 290674 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

EconomyAgronomy news
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
