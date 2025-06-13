Onion prices break records: how much has the strategic product risen in price in May

In May 2025, average food prices in Ukraine increased by 3.4% compared to April. Onion prices increased the most significantly, reports UNN, citing official data from the State Statistics Service.

Details

A number of regions recorded an increase in the cost of onions by more than 50%. Thus, in the Zaporizhia region, the price jumped by 80.6%, in the Kirovohrad region - by 65.3%, in the Zhytomyr region - by 64.7%.

Onions showed the highest price jump among all food products in May. This may be due to seasonal factors, logistics or low yields.

On average, onions in Ukraine rose in price by more than 40%.

Reference

The list of analyzed goods included bread, cereals, pasta, vegetables, meat, oil, dairy products and other basic items of the consumer basket.

