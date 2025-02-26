One wounded in Zaporizhzhia region due to Russian attack

A 57-year-old man was wounded in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of a Russian military strike, and the enemy struck 499 times in 12 settlements in the region over the past day, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to him, in particular, the enemy carried out 11 air strikes on Pyatikhatky, Kamianske and Hulyaypol. The enemy also used 280 UAVs, fired five times from multiple rocket launchers, and 203 artillery pieces.

There were 29 reports of damage to apartments, private houses and cars.

