The General Staff confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a UAV production plant in Tatarstan, 1000 km from Ukraine

Ukrainian military forces struck a plant producing strike UAVs on the territory of the Russian Federation, at a distance of over 1000 km from the state border of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff.

Details

According to the General Staff, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on April 23, 2025, carried out a fire strike on the production of strike UAVs (Geran-2, Shahed type and others).

The production capacity of the enterprise is about 300 different UAVs per day. It is located in the Yelabuga district of the Republic of Tatarstan (Russia), 1054 km from the state border of Ukraine.

Hits and explosions in the target area have been confirmed. At this time, damage to the final assembly shop of UAVs is known. The results of the strike are being clarified - the statement reads.

The General Staff added that this strike is a fair response from Ukraine regarding the Russian strategic military object, which is used to ensure the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and terror against civilians in Ukraine.

