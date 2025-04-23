The General Staff confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a UAV production plant in Tatarstan, 1000 km from Ukraine

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 15713 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 47959 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 35109 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 61519 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 39157 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 34593 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 31840 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34903 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44347 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 69415 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
1.1m/s
35%
748 mm
Popular news

Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched

April 23, 08:25 AM • 29340 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 54954 views

In Sumy region, the director of the regional employment center shot himself with an automatic weapon: what is known

12:15 PM • 12161 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 38467 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 17265 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 47959 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 38613 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 61519 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 55103 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 75702 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Rustem Umerov

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Marhanets

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 7662 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 17370 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 36745 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 36140 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 65940 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Twitter

S-400 missile system

9K720 Iskander

The General Staff confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a UAV production plant in Tatarstan, 1000 km from Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2466 views

On April 23, 2025, Ukrainian soldiers struck a Russian plant producing Shahed-type strike UAVs. The company, located in Tatarstan, produced about 300 drones per day.

The General Staff confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a UAV production plant in Tatarstan, 1000 km from Ukraine

Ukrainian military forces struck a plant producing strike UAVs on the territory of the Russian Federation, at a distance of over 1000 km from the state border of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff.

Details

According to the General Staff, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on April 23, 2025, carried out a fire strike on the production of strike UAVs (Geran-2, Shahed type and others).

The production capacity of the enterprise is about 300 different UAVs per day. It is located in the Yelabuga district of the Republic of Tatarstan (Russia), 1054 km from the state border of Ukraine.

Hits and explosions in the target area have been confirmed. At this time, damage to the final assembly shop of UAVs is known. The results of the strike are being clarified 

- the statement reads.

The General Staff added that this strike is a fair response from Ukraine regarding the Russian strategic military object, which is used to ensure the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and terror against civilians in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Air Force hits platoon stronghold of 28th rifle battalion of Russian Federation - General Staff14.02.25, 20:48 • 29527 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarNews of the World
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Brent
$65.91
Bitcoin
$93,646.00
S&P 500
$5,398.86
Tesla
$256.39
Газ TTF
$34.16
Золото
$3,308.09
Ethereum
$1,793.29