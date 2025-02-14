Ukrainian Air Force hits platoon stronghold of 28th rifle battalion of Russian Federation - General Staff

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 20697 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 61732 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 85674 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109056 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 83847 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101579 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113133 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154861 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 98039 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 66411 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 36025 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98309 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59250 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109056 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119680 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154861 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145372 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177644 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59250 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98309 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134741 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136651 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164836 views
Ukrainian Air Force hits platoon stronghold of 28th rifle battalion of Russian Federation - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29448 views

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted a precision strike on a stronghold of the 28th battalion of the Russian Federation near the village of Yelyzavetivka. A launch base for enemy drones attacking Sumy region was destroyed.

Yesterday, February 13, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a platoon stronghold of the 28th Infantry Battalion of the 60th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, which was used to launch drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Yesterday, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on an enemy military objective near the village of Yelyzavetivka in Kursk region. As a result of the strike, a platoon stronghold of the 28th rifle battalion of the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian armed forces was destroyed, which was used to launch drones that attacked Ukrainian defenders in Sumy region,

- the General Staff reported.

It is emphasized that this strike was part of the systemic measures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine aimed at neutralizing threats and weakening the enemy's military potential.

Recall

Last week, the Defense Forces advanced 2.5 km in the Kursk region and also struck a Russian command post in the region, killing 20 senior North Korean and Russian officers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising