Ukrainian Air Force hits platoon stronghold of 28th rifle battalion of Russian Federation - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force conducted a precision strike on a stronghold of the 28th battalion of the Russian Federation near the village of Yelyzavetivka. A launch base for enemy drones attacking Sumy region was destroyed.
Yesterday, February 13, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a platoon stronghold of the 28th Infantry Battalion of the 60th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, which was used to launch drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Yesterday, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on an enemy military objective near the village of Yelyzavetivka in Kursk region. As a result of the strike, a platoon stronghold of the 28th rifle battalion of the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian armed forces was destroyed, which was used to launch drones that attacked Ukrainian defenders in Sumy region,
It is emphasized that this strike was part of the systemic measures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine aimed at neutralizing threats and weakening the enemy's military potential.
Recall
Last week, the Defense Forces advanced 2.5 km in the Kursk region and also struck a Russian command post in the region, killing 20 senior North Korean and Russian officers.