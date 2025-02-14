Yesterday, February 13, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a platoon stronghold of the 28th Infantry Battalion of the 60th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, which was used to launch drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Yesterday, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on an enemy military objective near the village of Yelyzavetivka in Kursk region. As a result of the strike, a platoon stronghold of the 28th rifle battalion of the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian armed forces was destroyed, which was used to launch drones that attacked Ukrainian defenders in Sumy region, - the General Staff reported.

It is emphasized that this strike was part of the systemic measures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine aimed at neutralizing threats and weakening the enemy's military potential.

Recall

Last week, the Defense Forces advanced 2.5 km in the Kursk region and also struck a Russian command post in the region, killing 20 senior North Korean and Russian officers.