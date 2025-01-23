Occupants exported more than 530 thousand tons of agricultural products from Zaporizhzhia region

The Russian occupation authorities continue to cynically export resources from the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

It is noted that in 2024, the invaders stole more than 530 thousand tons of agricultural products from the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region, including wheat, barley and sunflower oil.

The so-called "tariff quotas" allow the occupiers to avoid paying duties and maximize their profits from Ukrainian lands - the CNS said in a statement.

According to the CNS, the Kremlin is also planning to expand the Mariupol port to increase the export of stolen Ukrainian grain and other resources.

In 2025, the Kremlin plans to expand the capacity of the Mariupol seaport to export not only grain but also industrial equipment from Ukrainian lands.