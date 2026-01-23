$43.170.01
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 2942 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 14329 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 15611 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 14988 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 22756 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 47508 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21302 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24219 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 33025 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible
US judge expresses doubts about legality of Trump ballroom construction - The Independent
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference
Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and Microsoft
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 72058 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Greenland
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announced
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installment
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Ukraine is introducing one-time financial aid and a 0% loan for small and medium-sized businesses. This will help enterprises operate in emergency energy conditions.

One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses

Ukraine is introducing additional support for entrepreneurs in an emergency energy situation. This includes one-time financial assistance for small and medium-sized businesses for energy independence and a 0% loan for energy equipment for businesses. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Small and medium-sized businesses continue to operate despite emergency blackouts due to Russian shelling, incurring additional costs. To help them get through this difficult period, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a support package.

- the Prime Minister announced.

According to her, the support package includes:

1️⃣ One-time financial assistance for small and medium-sized businesses for energy independence.

Individual entrepreneurs of groups 2–3 who work in socially important areas — catering establishments, pharmacies, cafes, grocery stores, bakeries, and other essential establishments and services — will be able to receive a one-time payment of 7,500 to 15,000 UAH.

The amount of the payment depends on the number of hired employees, provided there is at least one employee.

Applications are submitted through the Diia portal. Then the application is verified by partner banks, and the State Employment Service transfers the funds.

The funds can be used to purchase and repair energy equipment, fuel for generators, and pay for electricity services.

2️⃣ 0% loan for energy equipment for businesses.

Enterprises that meet the criteria of the 5–7–9% program will be able to obtain a targeted loan for the purchase of generators and battery packs at a zero rate.

The difference is compensated by the state through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

Loans are provided by almost 50 partner banks of the 5-7–9 program for a period of up to 3 years. The maximum loan amount is up to 10 million hryvnias.

We thank businesses for their resilience and responsibility. These decisions should help them continue to operate, perform the functions of unbreakable points, and preserve jobs during the most difficult energy conditions. The Ministry of Economy will announce the details and start date of the programs.

- the Prime Minister summarized.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges Ukrainians to prepare a supply of essentials for 3-5 days due to the emergency situation in the energy sector22.01.26, 17:27 • 6174 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Technology
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Pharmacy
Electricity
Ukraine