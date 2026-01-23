One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses

Ukraine is introducing additional support for entrepreneurs in an emergency energy situation. This includes one-time financial assistance for small and medium-sized businesses for energy independence and a 0% loan for energy equipment for businesses. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Small and medium-sized businesses continue to operate despite emergency blackouts due to Russian shelling, incurring additional costs. To help them get through this difficult period, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a support package. - the Prime Minister announced.

According to her, the support package includes:

1️⃣ One-time financial assistance for small and medium-sized businesses for energy independence.

Individual entrepreneurs of groups 2–3 who work in socially important areas — catering establishments, pharmacies, cafes, grocery stores, bakeries, and other essential establishments and services — will be able to receive a one-time payment of 7,500 to 15,000 UAH.

The amount of the payment depends on the number of hired employees, provided there is at least one employee.

Applications are submitted through the Diia portal. Then the application is verified by partner banks, and the State Employment Service transfers the funds.

The funds can be used to purchase and repair energy equipment, fuel for generators, and pay for electricity services.

2️⃣ 0% loan for energy equipment for businesses.

Enterprises that meet the criteria of the 5–7–9% program will be able to obtain a targeted loan for the purchase of generators and battery packs at a zero rate.

The difference is compensated by the state through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

Loans are provided by almost 50 partner banks of the 5-7–9 program for a period of up to 3 years. The maximum loan amount is up to 10 million hryvnias.

We thank businesses for their resilience and responsibility. These decisions should help them continue to operate, perform the functions of unbreakable points, and preserve jobs during the most difficult energy conditions. The Ministry of Economy will announce the details and start date of the programs. - the Prime Minister summarized.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges Ukrainians to prepare a supply of essentials for 3-5 days due to the emergency situation in the energy sector