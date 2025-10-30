$42.080.01
"One should not believe any of Putin's proposals": MFA's reaction to Russia's offer of "corridors" for journalists in Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Kupyansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tikhyi, urged media representatives not to believe any words of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as the Kremlin does not keep its promises.

"One should not believe any of Putin's proposals": MFA's reaction to Russia's offer of "corridors" for journalists in Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Kupyansk

MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi urged media not to trust Putin's proposals regarding "corridors" in the combat zone and reminded that any visits to occupied territories without Ukraine's permission violate law and international law, writes UNN with reference to Tykhyi's post on the social network "X".

Details

Frankly, I do not recommend any journalists to trust any of Putin's proposals regarding "corridors" in the combat zone. I saw with my own eyes what such proposals look like - on August 29, 2014, in Ilovaisk

 - he emphasized.

Tykhyi also noted that Putin's only goal is to continue the war and that "he never kept" any of his promises, including those regarding a ceasefire.

I also remind all media that any visits to the territory occupied by Russia without Ukraine's permission are a violation of our legislation and international law. They will have long-term reputational and legal consequences. We are closely monitoring events

 - summarized the MFA spokesperson.

Recall

On October 29, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk. However, as reported by the Joint Forces Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, these statements are false.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted on the same day that an intense struggle and a difficult situation continue in the Pokrovsk direction, while in Kupyansk the situation remains difficult, but Ukrainian defense forces control most of the territory.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that Russia is ready to cease hostilities for 5-6 hours in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, and Kupyansk to ensure the passage of foreign and Ukrainian journalists.

Alona Utkina

