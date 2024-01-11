One of the US presidential candidates withdraws from the race

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has decided to withdraw from the US election race. This was reported by the Reuters news agency, citing a source, UNN reports.

Details

As explained in the publication, in recent days, Christie has been under pressure because of his words in support of Haley in New Hampshire. Haley's popularity has grown strongly among people who do not want to see Trump come to power after the current president, Joe Biden.

The 61-year-old Christie ran in the Republican primary as the most vocal anti-Trump candidate, accusing his fellow contenders of being unwilling to attack the former president for fear of alienating their supporters.

