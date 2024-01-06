U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can run for president

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 2721 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 21222 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 20566 views

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 26277 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 110000 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116788 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148072 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142692 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179129 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172780 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 60972 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 71348 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100063 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 60558 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 35690 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 20805 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109960 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288265 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255081 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240079 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 2336 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100063 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148056 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108818 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108667 views
U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can run for president

U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can run for president

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34463 views

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear Trump's appeal of a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that barred him from running in that state's Republican primary, citing the 14th Amendment.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear former President Donald Trump's appeal against a court ruling barring him from participating in the Republican primary in Colorado, writes UNN with reference to the Voice of America.

Details

This is the Colorado Supreme Court decision of December 19, according to which Trump cannot be admitted to the primaries. The court cited the provision of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits insurgents from holding public office, and linked it to the attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The U.S. Supreme Court took up the case with unusual speed. Trump, the favorite in the race to officially become the Republican Party's presidential nominee, filed an appeal on Wednesday. The justices signaled they would expedite their decision by scheduling oral arguments between the parties for Feb. 8. The Colorado primary is scheduled for March 5.

The nine-member U.S. Supreme Court is currently dominated by a conservative majority of six justices, three of whom were appointed by Trump. The Colorado case has embroiled the highest court in an unprecedented and politicized effort by opponents of the former president to deny him the opportunity to re-enter the White House, the publication notes.

Trump spokesman Stephen Cheung praised the court's decision to hear the case. He characterized the disqualification effort as "part of a well-funded effort by left-wing political activists obsessed with preventing President Trump from being legally re-elected in November, even if it means disenfranchising voters.

Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold said the people of her state and the entire United States "deserve clarity on whether a person involved in sedition can run for the highest office in the land.

Many Republicans condemn disqualification efforts as election interference. At the same time, supporters of disqualification believe that holding Trump constitutionally accountable for sedition upholds democratic values. Trump already faces criminal charges in two cases related to his attempt to undo his defeat in the 2020 election, which was won by Joe Biden.

Supplement

Trump also filed a complaint in a Maine court against a decision by the state's top election official barring him from running in the primary under the same constitutional amendment.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

