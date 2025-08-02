One of the MPs, heads of administrations, National Guard military exposed for bribery: Zelenskyy revealed details
Kyiv • UNN
The President reported the exposure of an MP, heads of administrations, and National Guard servicemen for bribery. This was the result of a report by NABU and SAPO.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko, following which he announced that one of the people's deputies, heads of district and city administrations, and National Guard servicemen were exposed for bribery. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.
Details
Report by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko. One of the people's deputies of Ukraine, as well as heads of district and city administrations, and servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine were exposed for bribery. I am grateful to the anti-corruption bodies for their work. There can only be zero tolerance for corruption, clear teamwork to expose corruption, and ultimately a fair verdict
He emphasized that it is important that anti-corruption institutions work independently, and the law adopted on Thursday guarantees them all opportunities for a real fight against corruption.
Recall
The Verkhovna Rada adopted in principle and in its entirety the presidential draft law No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP.