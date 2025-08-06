In a new interception by military intelligence, a resident of the Belgorod region spreads antisemitic conspiracy theories imposed by Kremlin propaganda. She voices fabricated "threats" from the USA and Israel, reports the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

In a conversation intercepted by military intelligence, an antisemitic resident from Belgorod describes a "threat" to Russia, allegedly posed by Jews, and also voices conspiracy theories broadcast by Russian propaganda.

"It's not that simple. And Trump didn't come back for a second time for no reason... In reality, a globalist government is in charge there," the Russian woman "warns."

Her statements are clearly imbued with fears imposed by Kremlin propaganda: allegedly, the USA and Israel have a common plan to build a center of evil on the Temple Mount, and Slavs, according to her, are supposedly doomed to become slaves of Jews.

"This is clear. Everyone understands this – so that Israel begins to dictate to the whole world how to live and what to do. One Jew will have 400 Slavic slaves. That's how it is," the resident of Belgorod confidently says.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine updated the list of "Kremlin Mouthpieces", adding 16 new individuals