05:38 PM • 10389 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
05:25 PM • 20691 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 58580 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 49461 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 50543 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 42049 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 82272 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 69825 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 47079 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43725 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
"One Jew will have 400 Slavic slaves": HUR intercepted anti-Semitic delirium from a Russian resident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense intercepted a conversation of a resident of the Belgorod region who spreads anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. She claims that the USA and Israel plan to build a center of evil on the Temple Mount, and Slavs will become slaves of Jews.

"One Jew will have 400 Slavic slaves": HUR intercepted anti-Semitic delirium from a Russian resident

In a new interception by military intelligence, a resident of the Belgorod region spreads antisemitic conspiracy theories imposed by Kremlin propaganda. She voices fabricated "threats" from the USA and Israel, reports the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

In a conversation intercepted by military intelligence, an antisemitic resident from Belgorod describes a "threat" to Russia, allegedly posed by Jews, and also voices conspiracy theories broadcast by Russian propaganda.

"It's not that simple. And Trump didn't come back for a second time for no reason... In reality, a globalist government is in charge there," the Russian woman "warns."

Her statements are clearly imbued with fears imposed by Kremlin propaganda: allegedly, the USA and Israel have a common plan to build a center of evil on the Temple Mount, and Slavs, according to her, are supposedly doomed to become slaves of Jews.

"This is clear. Everyone understands this – so that Israel begins to dictate to the whole world how to live and what to do. One Jew will have 400 Slavic slaves. That's how it is," the resident of Belgorod confidently says.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine updated the list of "Kremlin Mouthpieces", adding 16 new individuals28.07.25, 12:24 • 12104 views

Alona Utkina

War
Israel
Donald Trump
United States