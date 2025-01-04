One enemy missile carrier without “Kalibr” is on duty in the Black Sea

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74333 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155149 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131453 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138804 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136684 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175977 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111587 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167809 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104630 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135661 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134960 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 64839 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103957 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106153 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155149 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175977 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167809 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195368 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184476 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134960 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135661 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144392 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135929 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152997 views
One enemy missile carrier without “Kalibr” is on duty in the Black Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27817 views

There is one Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, but without ammunition. There are 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibr missiles on board.

There is one Russian missile carrier without Kalibr in the Black Sea, and no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN report .

As of 06:00 on January 4, 2025, there is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, no missiles, no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,

- the statement said.

It is also reported that there are 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 2 are Kalibr cruise missile carriers,  with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

- 7 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, 7 of which continued to the Bosphorus;

- 1 vessel that did not leave the Bosphorus Strait for the Azov Sea.

Image

The sunken Russian ship Ursa Major was carrying critical equipment for loading Kalibriv - Pletenchuk26.12.24, 09:16 • 14533 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
black-seaBlack Sea
bosforBosporus

