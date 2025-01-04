There is one Russian missile carrier without Kalibr in the Black Sea, and no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN report .

As of 06:00 on January 4, 2025, there is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, no missiles, no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, - the statement said.

It is also reported that there are 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 2 are Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

- 7 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, 7 of which continued to the Bosphorus;

- 1 vessel that did not leave the Bosphorus Strait for the Azov Sea.

