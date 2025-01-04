One enemy missile carrier without “Kalibr” is on duty in the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
There is one Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, but without ammunition. There are 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibr missiles on board.
There is one Russian missile carrier without Kalibr in the Black Sea, and no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN report .
As of 06:00 on January 4, 2025, there is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, no missiles, no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,
It is also reported that there are 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 2 are Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.
Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:
- 7 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, 7 of which continued to the Bosphorus;
- 1 vessel that did not leave the Bosphorus Strait for the Azov Sea.
