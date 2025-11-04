On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be

On Wednesday, November 5, electricity consumption restrictions will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian attacks. The volume of queues for household consumers ranges from 1 to 2. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, November 5, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. The reason for introducing restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. - the message says.

Hourly outage schedules:

from 07:00 to 21:00 – with a volume of 1 to 2 queues

Power limitation schedules:

• from 07:00 to 22:00 – for industrial consumers

Ukrenergo added that the time and scope of restrictions may change.

Recall

Hourly electricity outage schedules, where they are in effect today, have been expanded - now they will be applied from 8 am to 10 pm.