ukenru
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 2100 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
05:53 PM • 5026 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
05:22 PM • 7492 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
03:06 PM • 13169 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 25689 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 25257 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 18235 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 17763 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15135 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 21047 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
1000 hryvnias of winter support: the government revealed details of the programNovember 4, 08:57 AM • 8026 views
In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicionPhotoNovember 4, 09:03 AM • 9552 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhotoNovember 4, 10:24 AM • 13585 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 22444 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 18815 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 25693 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 19286 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 25259 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 48321 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 45536 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Andrzej Duda
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Israel
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 3906 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 22784 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 35008 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 30659 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 34730 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Financial Times
TikTok

On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7564 views

On November 5, electricity consumption restrictions will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. The number of queues for household consumers will range from 1 to 2.

On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be

On Wednesday, November 5, electricity consumption restrictions will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian attacks. The volume of queues for household consumers ranges from 1 to 2. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, November 5, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. The reason for introducing restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

- the message says.

Hourly outage schedules:

from 07:00 to 21:00 – with a volume of 1 to 2 queues

Power limitation schedules:

• from 07:00 to 22:00 – for industrial consumers

Ukrenergo added that the time and scope of restrictions may change.

Recall

Hourly electricity outage schedules, where they are in effect today, have been expanded - now they will be applied from 8 am to 10 pm.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Electricity outage schedules
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine