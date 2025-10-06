On the Pokrovsk direction - up to a quarter of all battles in 24 hours: map from the General Staff

Up to a quarter of the 231 battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 6, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 231 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched a massive missile and air strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements with 53 missiles and 56 air strikes, dropping 130 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5,490 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,063 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 121 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled twelve Russian attacks. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping a total of seven guided aerial bombs and carrying out 155 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, 31 combat engagements took place in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Otradne, Bologivka, Kutkivka, Krasne Pershe, Kamyanka, and Zapadne.

Eight attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kupyansk direction. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kupyansk and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked twelve times, trying to advance near the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, Karpivka, Torske, and towards Cherneshchyna and Drobysheve.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked near Yampil, Hryhorivka, Vyyimka, and Fedorivka. In total, thirteen combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seventeen attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 57 aggressor attacks in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Zvirove, Nykanorivka, Zoloty Kolodyaz, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Kozatske, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Zatyshok, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Filiya.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 42 enemy assault actions in the areas of Myrne, Piddubne, Novoselivka, Sichneve, Novoiehorivka, Ternove, Sosnivka, Kamyshivakha, Vorone, Maliivka, Berezove, Kalynivske, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements were recorded in the area of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, six combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Plavni and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

