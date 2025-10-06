$41.280.00
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
06:00 AM • 6636 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 20588 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 50891 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
October 4, 11:20 PM • 69473 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 86410 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 154983 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
October 3, 04:00 PM • 122707 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
October 3, 02:35 PM • 109888 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 145505 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

On the Pokrovsk direction - up to a quarter of all battles in 24 hours: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1480 views

Over the past day, 231 combat engagements took place at the front, a quarter of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched a massive missile and air strike, involving 53 missiles, 56 air strikes, and 5490 kamikaze drones.

On the Pokrovsk direction - up to a quarter of all battles in 24 hours: map from the General Staff

Up to a quarter of the 231 battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 6, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 231 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched a massive missile and air strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements with 53 missiles and 56 air strikes, dropping 130 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5,490 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,063 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 121 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled twelve Russian attacks. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping a total of seven guided aerial bombs and carrying out 155 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, 31 combat engagements took place in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Otradne, Bologivka, Kutkivka, Krasne Pershe, Kamyanka, and Zapadne.

Eight attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kupyansk direction. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kupyansk and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked twelve times, trying to advance near the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, Karpivka, Torske, and towards Cherneshchyna and Drobysheve.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked near Yampil, Hryhorivka, Vyyimka, and Fedorivka. In total, thirteen combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seventeen attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 57 aggressor attacks in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Zvirove, Nykanorivka, Zoloty Kolodyaz, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Kozatske, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Zatyshok, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Filiya.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 42 enemy assault actions in the areas of Myrne, Piddubne, Novoselivka, Sichneve, Novoiehorivka, Ternove, Sosnivka, Kamyshivakha, Vorone, Maliivka, Berezove, Kalynivske, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements were recorded in the area of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, six combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Plavni and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated another 870 Russian occupiers - General Staff05.10.25, 08:06 • 10021 view

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kupyansk