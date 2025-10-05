Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated another 870 Russian occupiers - General Staff

$41.280.00
October 4, 11:20 PM • 13294 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 45358 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 103126 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 94045 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 98721 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 122213 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 96506 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 45566 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 53279 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 35612 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Russians lost access to clean drinking water - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineOctober 4, 10:58 PM • 12005 views
Vilnius Airport closed due to unknown flying objectsPhotoOctober 4, 11:39 PM • 15174 views
Olympic champion Oksana Baiul is selling her luxurious 100-year-old mansion in the USAPhoto12:13 AM • 15602 views
Turkish Foreign Minister predicts a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine war negotiations in a few months02:37 AM • 11712 views
MiG-31K takes off in Russia: missile threat to all of Ukraine03:13 AM • 11403 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 103134 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 64054 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 76368 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 122221 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 96513 views
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Ivan Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Czech Republic
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 37559 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 35721 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 94046 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 46873 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 49059 views
Shahed-136
Tu-95
"Kalibr" (missile family)
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated another 870 Russian occupiers - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2130 views

Over the past day, October 4, Russian occupiers lost 870 servicemen and 379 units of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.10.25 amount to 1,115,250 personnel eliminated.

Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated another 870 Russian occupiers - General Staff

Over the past day, October 4, the losses of Russian invaders amounted to 870 military personnel and 379 units of various equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.10.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,115,250 (+870) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11,230 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,299 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 33,446 (+18)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,516 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,222 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 427 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 668,63 (+320)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,803 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 63,433 (+35)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,971 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of October 5, 143 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The invaders carried out 57 air strikes, dropped 119 guided aerial bombs, and used 3,890 kamikaze drones.

                              Defense Forces liberated several settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast - DeepState04.10.25, 20:20 • 7414 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              State Border of Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine