Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated another 870 Russian occupiers - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, October 4, the losses of Russian invaders amounted to 870 military personnel and 379 units of various equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.
Details
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.10.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1,115,250 (+870) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11,230 (+4)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,299 (+1)
- artillery systems ‒ 33,446 (+18)
- MLRS ‒ 1,516 (+1)
- air defense systems ‒ 1,222 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 427 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 668,63 (+320)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3,803 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 63,433 (+35)
- special equipment ‒ 3,971 (0)
Data is being updated.
Recall
Since the beginning of October 5, 143 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The invaders carried out 57 air strikes, dropped 119 guided aerial bombs, and used 3,890 kamikaze drones.
