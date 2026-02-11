Frontline battles decreased by a quarter in 24 hours, 35 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

126 battles took place on the front line yesterday, a quarter less than the day before, with the hottest fighting remaining in the Pokrovsk direction, where 35 enemy attacks were repelled, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on February 11, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 126 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 100 air strikes, dropped 284 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 7719 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3310 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 87 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Bratske, Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiitsi of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Hirke, Tersianka, Dolynka, Huliaipilske, Nove Pole, Shevchenkivske, Zirnytsia, Veselianka, Komyshuvakha, Zaporozhets, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kozatske of Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck nine areas of personnel concentration, one UAV control point, six cannons, five control points, and one other important target of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 7 air strikes, dropped 19 aerial bombs, and conducted 87 shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems, over the past day.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipka.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kupyansk direction yesterday.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted seven attacks. They tried to penetrate our defense in the direction of the settlements of Stavky, Drobycheve, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne, Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, and in the direction of Ozerne yesterday.

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 35 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Novyi Donbas and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out two attacks yesterday, towards Ivanivka and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, Rybne, Luhivske, and in the direction of Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

