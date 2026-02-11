Frontline battles decreased by a quarter in 24 hours, 35 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

$43.030.02
06:59 AM • 9768 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 25094 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 27443 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 26007 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 28234 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 23305 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 19003 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 21983 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 27550 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 17392 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
European Parliament unblocks tariff agreement with US after Greenland dispute resolutionFebruary 10, 10:50 PM • 8236 views
Greek Air Force Colonel arrested for spying for ChinaFebruary 10, 11:58 PM • 8708 views
Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged housesFebruary 11, 12:12 AM • 12646 views
US and Iran diplomatic efforts stalled amid threat of airstrikesFebruary 11, 01:12 AM • 10732 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 4506 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 28804 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 35530 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 31859 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 47148 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 54719 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Oleh Syniehubov
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Village
China
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 24806 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 26589 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 25969 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 51500 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 53159 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Frontline battles decreased by a quarter in 24 hours, 35 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1830 views

Over the past day, 126 combat engagements were recorded on the front, a quarter less than the day before. The most intense battles continue in the Pokrovsk direction, where 35 enemy attacks have been repelled.

Frontline battles decreased by a quarter in 24 hours, 35 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

126 battles took place on the front line yesterday, a quarter less than the day before, with the hottest fighting remaining in the Pokrovsk direction, where 35 enemy attacks were repelled, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on February 11, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 126 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 100 air strikes, dropped 284 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 7719 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3310 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 87 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Bratske, Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiitsi of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Hirke, Tersianka, Dolynka, Huliaipilske, Nove Pole, Shevchenkivske, Zirnytsia, Veselianka, Komyshuvakha, Zaporozhets, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kozatske of Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck nine areas of personnel concentration, one UAV control point, six cannons, five control points, and one other important target of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 7 air strikes, dropped 19 aerial bombs, and conducted 87 shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems, over the past day.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipka.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kupyansk direction yesterday.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted seven attacks. They tried to penetrate our defense in the direction of the settlements of Stavky, Drobycheve, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne, Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, and in the direction of Ozerne yesterday.

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 35 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Novyi Donbas and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out two attacks yesterday, towards Ivanivka and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, Rybne, Luhivske, and in the direction of Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Occupant losses on February 11: another 820 invaders and 59 artillery systems eliminated11.02.26, 06:50 • 2968 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine