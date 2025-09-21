$41.250.00
On the eve of Palestine's recognition, Macron ordered to strengthen the response to antisemitism in France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

French President Emmanuel Macron instructed the Minister of Justice to improve the response to antisemitism and its new forms. This happened on the eve of Paris's announced recognition of Palestine.

On the eve of Palestine's recognition, Macron ordered to strengthen the response to antisemitism in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered a stronger response to manifestations of antisemitism in the country. He announced this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, he is aware of the concerns of French Jews.

Anxiety, loneliness, fear: this week they told me again how much their lives have changed since October 7. They also told me about their demand for justice and protection

- wrote Macron.

He emphasized that he had asked the Minister of Justice to instruct prosecutors to further improve the justice system's response to antisemitism and its new forms.

"Two slogans: absolute vigilance and immediate response to identify and very severely punish those guilty of antisemitic acts. In the face of hatred, the last word will always be with the Republic. The nation will always be mobilized," the French president assured.

Recall

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognize Palestine as an independent state in September this year at the UN General Assembly.

In early September, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar called on French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot to abandon the unilateral recognition of Palestine. Sa'ar stated that French President Emmanuel Macron would not be able to visit Israel as long as this step remained on the agenda.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
United Nations General Assembly
Israel
Emmanuel Macron
France
The State of Palestine