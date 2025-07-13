On the Dnipro direction, the number of enemy assaults on the islands has almost tripled - Voloshyn

The occupiers have intensified attacks on islands in the Prydniprovskyi direction. Over the past week, the number of assault actions has almost tripled: Russians carry out up to 10 breakthrough attempts daily, particularly near the Antonivka bridges and on the Kizomys and Zabyche islands.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Ukraine Defense Forces, on the telethon.

Details

In the last few minutes, the number of enemy assault actions on the islands has increased significantly, almost two or even three times. That is, if we used to record two, three per day, now we record six, eight, 10, there were even 11 such attempts - Voloshyn noted.

The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces also reported that the enemy has intensified across the entire island zone, starting from the south, where he "daily conducts one or two small assaults on our positions on the Kizomys and Zabyche islands, and ending with the Antonivka road and railway bridges, where three or four unsuccessful attempts to seize our positions also occur daily."

According to the spokesman, the enemy is beginning this intensification in order to seize certain bridgeheads in this island zone.

