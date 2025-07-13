$41.820.00
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 7908 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 30903 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 63963 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 85029 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 81350 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 79424 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 212030 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 209758 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 165410 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108095 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

On the Dnipro direction, the number of enemy assaults on the islands has almost tripled - Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1006 views

The number of enemy assaults on the islands in the Dnipro direction has almost tripled, reaching up to 10 breakthrough attempts daily. The occupiers have intensified their activity near the Antonivka bridges and on the islands of Kizomys and Zabyche.

On the Dnipro direction, the number of enemy assaults on the islands has almost tripled - Voloshyn

The occupiers have intensified attacks on islands in the Prydniprovskyi direction. Over the past week, the number of assault actions has almost tripled: Russians carry out up to 10 breakthrough attempts daily, particularly near the Antonivka bridges and on the Kizomys and Zabyche islands.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Ukraine Defense Forces, on the telethon.

Details

In the last few minutes, the number of enemy assault actions on the islands has increased significantly, almost two or even three times. That is, if we used to record two, three per day, now we record six, eight, 10, there were even 11 such attempts

- Voloshyn noted.

The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces also reported that the enemy has intensified across the entire island zone, starting from the south, where he "daily conducts one or two small assaults on our positions on the Kizomys and Zabyche islands, and ending with the Antonivka road and railway bridges, where three or four unsuccessful attempts to seize our positions also occur daily."

According to the spokesman, the enemy is beginning this intensification in order to seize certain bridgeheads in this island zone.

Fierce battles continue for Kamianske - Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces08.07.25, 18:24 • 25668 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Ukraine
