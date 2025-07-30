On representative offices in the Czech Republic, the office of the European Public Law Organization, and the "Creative Europe" program: what laws Zelenskyy signed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a number of other laws, including those on the conditions for the placement of Ukraine's diplomatic missions in the Czech Republic and vice versa, and the creation of an office of the European Public Law Organization in Ukraine, UNN reports.

All three laws have been returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine.

Thus, Zelenskyy signed the law on the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the European Public Law Organization on the establishment of an office of the European Public Law Organization in Ukraine.

The ratification of the Agreement will create conditions for organizing the work of the European Public Law Organization office in Ukraine, which will ensure the establishment of a permanent presence and activities of the European Public Law Organization in Ukraine, which will contribute to the further implementation of legal reform in Ukraine, including the training of highly qualified specialists in the field of law.

Also, the law on the ratification of the Agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Czech Republic on the conditions for the placement of diplomatic missions in both countries was signed.

In addition, Zelenskyy signed the law on the ratification of the Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on amendments to the Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on Ukraine's participation in the "Creative Europe" program (2021–2027).

The implementation of the act will create prerequisites for Ukraine's full participation in one of the largest European Union programs of cultural and humanitarian orientation, which provides additional incentives and opportunities, including financial ones, for the development of the culture and creative industries sector, encourages close cooperation between cultural institutions of different European countries, thereby creating a basis for Ukraine's active involvement in pan-European cultural processes.

Ukraine's full participation in all competitive subprograms of the "Creative Europe" Program will contribute to the implementation of our state's strategic course towards full membership in the European Union through the further development of Ukraine's sectoral integration with the European Union through active cooperation in the field of culture.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the European integration bill No. 7508, which introduces a number of tools to simplify the work of the public-private partnership (PPP) mechanism, and introduces the possibility of creating joint defense projects between state and private defense companies.