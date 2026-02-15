On February 16, scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, power will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, February 16, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day. - the message says.

The company reported that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company - Ukrenergo summarized.

