Exclusive
02:11 PM • 12448 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
11:51 AM • 16507 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 16749 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 18325 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 47178 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 39050 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 37978 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 30692 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich Conference
February 14, 02:24 PM • 29285 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 24721 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
Heating

On February 16, scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

On February 16, scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

On February 16, scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, power will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, February 16, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day.

- the message says.

The company reported that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company - Ukrenergo summarized.

In Kyiv, about 500 buildings remain without heat due to Russian attack - mayor

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine